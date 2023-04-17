As someone with unhappy memories of Alex Salmond’s backseat driving when she became First Minister, it’s unlikely she wants to steal the limelight from her successor.

Indeed, given the police probe into the SNP’s finances under her leadership, her husband’s arrest and police searching her home, she’d doubtless prefer to be well out of it.

Her absence from Holyrood this week, ostensibly to let Mr Yousaf have the stage to himself as he sketches out his goals, is proof of that.

She has said she will stay in parliament until the 2026 election. But there is growing speculation she will quit being an MSP sooner rather than endure three wretched years as an unwelcome distraction, forever mobbed by the media.

We shall see. However there is little immediate sign of life getting easier for her.

At the weekend, the Sunday Mail published a video of her talking to the SNP’s ruling body in March 2021 and insisting the party’s finances had never been stronger.

Three months later her husband loaned the SNP £107,620 because of “cash flow” problems, and a few weeks after that the police launched their investigation.

There has been understandable scepticism about Ms Sturgeon’s reassurances at the time.

But the bigger story may well be the fact that the video was leaked in the first place.

Someone on the SNP’s National Executive Committee recorded one of its online meetings, stored it, and then passed it to the press. What else do they have?

There could be hours of material yet to come out.

A drip, drip of leaks could humiliate Ms Sturgeon and drive Mr Yousaf to distraction.

The new First Minister could find himself trapped, forever firefighting over legacy issues.

Why do people leak in politics? Not usually out of joy.

To leak that video, knowing how it would make Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf squirm, suggests deep disaffection and disillusionment.

Not all leaks come from unhappiness, mind you.

Some are simply news management by parties and governments, trading favours with journalists to get advantageous coverage. Planting stories is an age-old tradition.

Occasionally it backfires. The leak of Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto in 2017 was supposed to hurt Labour, but the policies proved very popular.

Sometimes leaks are also given to kill stories.

I well remember a senior person in the Scottish Government sliding an FoI response across a pub table proving an embarrassing fact about...

