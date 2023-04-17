The staunch defence of his predecessor came as both Labour and the Tories said it would be right for both the former first minister and her husband, Peter Murrell to be suspended from the party.

The latest comments from Mr Yousaf come a day after the Sunday Mail shared a leaked video of Ms Sturgeon telling the SNP’s ruling body in March 2021 there were no problems with the party’s finances.

She claimed they had “never been stronger”, implying she had been briefed on their detail while warning colleagues not to question them in case it hurt donations.

A few weeks later, Mr Murrell, then the party’s chief executive, loaned the SNP more than £107,000 because of “cash flow” problems.

In July 2021, Police Scotland launched an investigation into whether £660,000 raised by the party specifically to fight another independence referendum had been spent on other things.

Earlier this month, Mr Murrell was arrested and questioned by officers as part of the same investigation before being released without charge.

The home he shares with Ms Sturgeon was also subjected to a two-day search.

Tory MSP Craig Hoy told the BBC: “I think Nicola Sturgeon has very big questions to answer, and I think having seen that video at the weekend, I think it is only right and proper that the SNP would suspend both Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell so that they can fully investigate those assurances that turned out to be false.”

Asked if it wouldn’t be more appropriate to wait until the investigations have concluded, Mr Hoy said: “No, I think the SNP has done this in the past. While people are being investigated, they are or they have been suspended from the party."

Writing in The Scotsman, Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Ms Sturgeon had "effectively suspended herself from Holyrood".

She said Mr Yousaf should push on and suspend her and Mr Murrell from the SNP.

Speaking to journalists after a speech to the Scottish Trades Union Congress in Dundee, Mr Yousaf said only the SNP’s political opponents were calling for Ms Sturgeon to be suspended.

“And they are hardly dispassionate, objective observers of what is happening within the SNP,” he said.

"I think we’re far past the point where Nicola Sturgeon, for example, has to account for her husband’s actions. Peter has been questioned as we know under caution, that’s a serious matter of course, but as I’ve already said I don’t think there is any reason whatsoever for Nicola Sturgeon to even consider resigning from the party.”

Asked if she should be suspended, he said “not at all”.

The First Minister also said he was not “particularly disturbed” by the leaked video “in the way that some of our opponents seem to be”.

He added: “It tends to be the case that you fundraise in advance of an election and tend to spend quite a fair bit of money during an election.

“After the election, of course, is when you want to make sure you can address any cash flow issues that you might have as a result of that big spend.”

Mr Yousaf added: “I think she was warning about any misreporting of the party’s finances in the public domain.

“That was in March 2021, we’re obviously in a different position now.

“My absolute focus is to make sure we get auditors in place – (that’s) exceptionally important given the Electoral Commission deadline.”

He added: “Nobody ever said the job of First Minister or indeed leader of the SNP was going to be an easy task.”

Ms Sturgeon will not be in Holyrood this week and will participate remotely instead.

Her spokesperson claimed it had “always” been her plan to stay away in order to leave the limelight to her successor.

However, Mr Yousaf - who is due to set out his plan for the next year on Tuesday - said he “wouldn’t have minded if she was there or if she was not there.”

“That’s entirely a decision for her. I’m very committed tomorrow to being able to present what the priorities are for the government that I lead.”