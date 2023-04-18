SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, 71, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP, Police Scotland has said.
Mr Beattie is currently in custody and is being questioned by detectives, the force added.
A Police Scotland statement said: “A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.
“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”
The arrest comes just two weeks after Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive - and husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon - was arrested and questioned by detectives for over 11 hours.
He was released without charge, pending further investigation.
Officers also searched the Glasgow home he shares with Ms Sturgeon and seized a luxury £110,00 motorhome from outside his 92-year-old mother’s house in Dunfermline.
It was later reported that the SNP bought the vehicle as a Covid compliant ‘battle bus’ ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election, but never used it.
Police Scotland is looking at whether £660,000 raised specifically to fight a second independence campaign may have been spent on other things.
Mr Beattie, the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, had been the SNP's National Treasurer for 16 years but lost out at the NEC elections in November 2020 when he was challenged for the post by MP Douglas Chapman.
However, Mr Chapman stepped down seven months into the post claiming he had not been given "the support or financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer."
Over the weekend, Mr Beattie issued a stark warning to the SNP's NEC, telling the ruling body that the party was “having difficulty in balancing the books” after losing more than 30,000 members.
He also said fighting the potential by-election in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West consistency would “put the party under pressure.”
According to one leaked account of the meeting, Mr Beattie even told the NEC they needed to “find money to keep the party going forward or we’ll keep cutting our tail until there’s nothing left.”
The party is also urgently seeking new auditors after it emerged last week that Johnston Carmichael had walked away six months ago.
Humza Yousaf says he only found out about the lack of auditors after winning the SNP leadership contest.
After weeks of damaging headlines, the First Minister had hoped to get on the front foot today with a statement in parliament setting out his priorities for government.
The arrest of the party's Treasurer looks set to overshadow that statement.
Commenting, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is yet another deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.
“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.
“And while the investigation spreads, the SNP is still refusing to take the basic step of suspending MSPs who are the subject of police inquiries.
“Humza Yousaf’s inaction raises questions - is his priority the cover up to protect the SNP or the people of Scotland?”
Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy called for Mr Beattie to be suspended by the party.
He said: “The police investigation into the SNP’s murky finances is consuming the party – and Humza Yousaf has to get a grip of the situation, rather than stand by wringing his hands.
“He must show some leadership and suspend Colin Beattie – along with Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon.
“That is the precedent the party set when politicians such as Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry were under investigation – and it must be followed here, for the benefit of everyone.
“Colin Beattie should also stand down from membership of the Public Audit Committee until the conclusion of the investigation.
“This extremely serious matter is escalating by the day and everyone in the SNP has a duty to be as transparent as possible about what they knew and when.”
