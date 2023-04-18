Humza Yousaf will today set out his priorities as First Minister in his first major policy statement since becoming the leader of the SNP.
The First Minister is expected to use the statement to set out what wants his Government to deliver over the next three years.
“These challenging times we live in call for a fresh vision of how we face them,” Mr Yousaf said ahead of the speech.
The statement, which will be accompanied by a policy paper, is expected to fall under three key themes of equality, opportunity and community – building on the Scottish Government’s legislative agenda in the Programme for Government and the Bute House Agreement.
Mr Yousaf, who said he had “promised to lead Scotland in the interests of all our people”, added: “My cabinet has considered how we can build a better future for Scotland and the outcomes necessary to achieve that."
However, his speech comes amid further SNP turmoil after SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested this morning.
The 71-year-old Musselburgh MSP, who has been SNP treasurer for almost two decades, was taken into custody for questioning by detectives investigating the party's finances.
How to watch the statement
Humza Yousaf will address MSPs in Holyrood after 2pm today following topical questions about the Deposit Return Scheme and reports of plans for double council tax on second homes.
We will livestream the discussion on our social media and you can watch it through the link below.
