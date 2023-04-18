SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been released without charge after he was arrested in connection with a long-running probe into the SNP finances.
The 71-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday morning but was released almost 11 hours after Police Scotland confirmed the arrest.
He faced hours of questioning by Police Scotland detectives.
A Police Scotland statement adds: "A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
"The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.
"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."
READ MORE: Yousaf: 'Sturgeon and I won't be talking about police investigation'
The arrest of Mr Beattie, 71, who is also the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, came less than two weeks after former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested as part of the same investigation.
Mr Murrell, who is married to former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was questioned by officers on Wednesday April 5 as officers searched the home the couple share.
He was later released without charge, pending further inquiries.
Police Scotland have been looking into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel