In another dramatic day at Holyrood, the First Minister’s planned reset was eclipsed by the arrest of the SNP treasurer by police investigating the party’s finances.

Colin Beattie, the MSP for Musselburgh, was questioned as a suspect by detectives looking at whether £660,000 raised by the SNP for Indyref2 was spent on other things.

The 71-year-old former financier was released without charge last night.

The former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and released without charge on April 5 as part of the same probe.

Opposition parties claimed Scotland’s party of government was now in “meltdown”.

Speaking to the media at Holyrood, Mr Yousaf said he did not believe the SNP was operating “in a criminal way” under his leadership.

He suggested Mr Beattie might be replaced as treasurer if he was charged with a crime.

However he refused to suspend him, Mr Murrell or Ms Sturgeon at present.

Mr Beattie’s arrest came hours before Mr Yousaf was due to make a key speech on the themes of his premiership, focused on equality, opportunity and community.

The First Minister abandoned or delayed a series of controversial schemes developed under Ms Sturgeon as part of a “new deal” with the business community.

He announced the deposit return scheme (DRS), which adds a refundable 20p to every can and bottle of drink sold in Scotland to boost recycling, had been delayed seven months.

Due to start on August 16 despite many small drink producers refusing to sign up to it, it has now been pushed back until March 1 next year.

Mr Yousaf blamed Westminster for failing to say if the scheme would be exempted under the Internal Market Act, thereby allowing a different regime in Scotland to the rest of the UK.

However he also acknowledged that businesses had raised concerns about its introduction.

He said: “I remain committed to this scheme as a way to increase recycling, reduce litter and help achieve our net zero ambitions.

“But we recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK Government delaying the decision to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act.

“At the same time, I and the circular economy minister [Green Lorna Slater] have heard the concerns of business, particularly about the scheme’s readiness for launch this August.”

Mr Yousaf also announced that a Scottish Government proposal to ban alcohol advertising - which had alarmed the Scotch whisky industry - would go “back to the drawing board”.

He said: “All of us want to reduce the harm caused by alcohol, particularly to young people - but without undermining Scotland’s world-class drinks industry or tourism sector. I am hopeful that by taking a fresh look at this issue, we can find a way forward which achieves both of those aims.”

He also backtracked on marine conservation plans that would have banned fishing from 10 per cent of Scotland’s seas after an uproar in rural communities.

Although a consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas only closed this week, he said it had been decided not to “impose these policies on communities that don't want them”.

Mr Yousaf also said Scotland would rejoin two major international education surveys, more than 13 years after the SNP quit them in a row over costs.

Pupils will be part of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) and the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) to “improve school education”.

However, Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, said it feared it could ultimately lead to Scottish education being used as "a political football."

In another break with Ms Sturgeon, Mr Yousaf stressed using devolved powers to the maximum, and made only one reference to independence in his speech.

There was also a warning that “really tough decisions” on spending priorities lay ahead.

“I will be unapologetic about making difficult decisions to ensure that we free up money or resources to target it at those who are in the greatest need,” he said.

He signalled that could mean higher taxes for the better off.

A day after praising an STUC proposal for a 44p tax band for those earning £75,000 to £125,000, he said: “Scotland is a wealthy country, but that wealth is not distributed evenly.

“To tackle poverty we need to be even bolder on taxation, and redistribution of wealth.”

A mini-prospectus for the three years until the 2026 Holyrood election titled ‘New Leadership - A Fresh Start’ also included plans for a six-month pilot removing peak-time fares from ScotRail services from October; six new ferries; a doubling of the charge point network for electric vehicles to at least 6,000; and letting councils charge local tourist taxes.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs: “It is my responsibility to ensure every family in Scotland has equality of opportunity, regardless of their background or where they live in Scotland.

“I am optimistic we can achieve that. We will be focused on delivery, we will ensure that we have affordable, ambitious measures in place, which protect our environment, which protect business prosperity, improve people’s well-being, and reduce poverty.

“We will use our present, very significant, strengths to deliver a fresh start for Scotland.”

Depuy Scottish Tory leader Meghan Gallacher said: “The First Minister has made his statement as scandal continues to engulf his party. The SNP is in total meltdown.

“It’s clear that Humza Yousaf is merely tinkering with Nicola Sturgeon’s failing policy agenda and continuing to be led by the extremist Greens, instead of delivering fresh leadership.

“We welcome the SNP’s U-turn on Scottish schools re-joining international league tables. It was shameful that our schools were withdrawn from international rankings in the first place.

“However no one seriously believes this government will close the attainment gap by the end of this parliament, when they abjectly failed to make progress on this vow for years.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This is an SNP mired in scandal, mired in division, talking to themselves about themselves, and the crisis that now engulfs the SNP is not just an indication of how they govern their party, but also how they govern our country.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the First Minister’s relaunch had been “torpedoed” by the SNP crisis, adding: “This is a government in total paralysis.”