Party treasurer Colin Beattie, who was quizzed by detectives yesterday, was due to take part in the parliament’s economy and fair work committee.

The Musselburgh MSP is the committee’s deputy convener.

However at the start of the meeting, convener Claire Baker told other MSPs that he would not be taking part.

“I’ve received apologies this morning from Colin Beattie,” she said.

Mr Beattie’s failure to appear raises questions about his other parliamentary roles.

He is also a member of the Public Audit Committee and chairs the Scottish Commission for Public Audit, which oversees the public spending watchdog Audit Scotland.

Opposition parties have urged Humza Yousaf to remove Mr Beattie from both his audit-related roles at parliament and to suspend him from the party.

However the SNP leader and First Minister has so far refused to do so.

Mr Beattie was arrested, questioned and released without charge by officers investigating whether £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically for Indyref2 was spent on other things.

Former chief executive Peter Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and questioned by officers two weeks ago as part of the same investigation.

There is growing speculation that Ms Sturgeon could also be arrested, as her name also appears on the SNP’s annual accounts alongside those of Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie.

Until her resignation, she was one of the three “registered officers” of the party recorded by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Beattie was the Treasurer, a position he had held almost uninterrupted since 2004, while Mr Murrell was formally the “nominating officer” and “campaigns officer”.

Ms Sturgeon is also absent from Holyrood at the moment.

The former FM ostensibly stayed away to leave the limelight to her predecessor, who attempted a policy relaunch yesterday.

Her spokesperson claimed it had “always” been her plan to do so, although no date has been given for her return other than “the near future”.

In truth, Ms Sturgeon would be the inevitable focus of media attention if she returned, and a distraction for Mr Yousaf.

There is speculation that she may step down early as the MSP for Glasgow Southside, rather than wait to 2026.