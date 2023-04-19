In his budget last month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £8.6 million of support for Edinburgh’s festivals, with most of that going towards a new “hub” for the Fringe Society, the charity responsible for facilitating the world’s largest arts festival.

The news sparked anger amongst artists and companies who said the government should have prioritised support for creatives facing tough conditions.

Comedian Rachel Parris tweeted: "If they do this, that is monstrous. The Fringe is almost impossible for performers to afford now and therefore, will stop existing without them. And you’re spending your gifted millions on a new office? Totally unnecessary, mad, infuriating."

Jemima Levick, the Artistic Director of Play, Pie and a Pint, added: “Don’t worry everyone! There’ll be zero culture in the whole of Scotland! but the Fringe Society have new offices to look forward to and some pennies spare to throw for the paupers! August only! Terms and conditions probably apply.”

The Fringe Society defended the plans saying it was not about "plush new offices" but rather "about the creation of a Fringe community hub in Edinburgh, and at its heart was to be a partnership with other community and creative partners in the city."

News of the appeal to the UK Government comes as councillors on Edinburgh Finance and Resource Committee consider a request to locate the hub in the city’s South Bridge Resource Centre.

The society say that the building, currently used by Canongate Youth community group and as one of the Greenside venues during the festival, would be shared with “small arts and cultural organisations” to create “a vibrant, mixed use community space for all and a hub for the Fringe Society's services and team during August and year-round.”

A new home for the Society was first identified in the 2017 Fringe Blueprint. Currently, they have a small year round office in three separate buildings and then expand into university premises in July and August when thousands of performers, media and industry people descend on the capital.

In a statement released ahead of the council meeting, the Fringe Society said they would “continue to use their convening power to lobby for additional financial support for artists and venues.”

They said the funding for the new hub was “fully ringfenced against a capital investment to meet the Levelling Up agenda.”

However, since the announcement by the Chancellor, Fringe Society Chief Executive Shona McCarthy, and Chair Benny Higgins, "have asked whether some of this fund might be apportioned to other areas of the Fringe in crucial need of support; such as direct to participants via the new Keep it Fringe Fund."

“To date, there has been no indication that this investment can be allocated to something outwith the capital investment project," they added.

When asked if it would be possible for the Society to use the ring fenced Levelling Up money to help companies directly, a UK Government spokesperson told The Herald: "We were delighted to support Edinburgh Festivals with £8.6 million at the Spring Budget. This funding will help these fantastic festivals continue to offer platforms for new talent and boost Scottish tourism.

"The final decision on what this money will be spent on is subject to the approval of business cases and will be announced in due course.”

Speaking about the possible location of the new hub, Ms McCarthy said: “We are excited at the prospect of revitalising an important city centre space that has such an established history with the Fringe through Greenside, and a vital hub for the excellent work with young people and communities that has been the hallmark of Canongate Youth.

“The conversion of this space into a year-round Fringe community hub will allow local cultural organisation, artists and our community partners, the opportunity to utilise this space too. In the long-term it will allow a permanent home for our August participants hub, known as Fringe Central, for whom artists, arts industry, media and international delegates access each summer for a range of workshops, networking and industry events.”













