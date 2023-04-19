NICOLA Sturgeon left both her party and the country in a “mess”, Rishi Sunak has said.
The Prime Minister said that if the SNP can’t “fix the mess that Nicola Sturgeon left their party in, how can they possibly fix the mess that she left Scotland in?”
He also mocked the SNP’s Westminster leader at PMQs by joking about the luxury motorhome seized by police officers investigating the party’s finances.
Detectives are looking at claims that £660,000 raised specifically to fight a second independence referendum may have been spent on other things.
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is married to Ms Sturgeon, was arrested and questioned before being released without charge two weeks ago.
Officers searched the Glasgow home the couple share and impounded a £110,000 campervan from the Dunfermline home of Mr Murrell’s widowed 92-year-old mother.
On Tuesday morning, the police also arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, the MSP for Musselburgh, before releasing him without charge pending further investigation.
Mr Beattie failed to turn up to his first parliamentary duty after his arrest, skipping today's sitting of the economy and fair work committee, on which he is deputy convener.
READ MORE: Arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie dodges first Holyrood meeting
At PMQs, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn tried to make light of his party’s difficulties, by saying he had had a “peaceful and relaxing Easter break”.
H was met by a wall of Tory heckling and laughter.
He then asked Mr Sunak why Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had suggested Scottish voters at the next general election should vote Labour in order to oust SNP MPs.
Mr Sunak said he would not get “distracted by the things that are going on elsewhere” but focus on delivering for the people of Scotland.
Alluding to the SNP motorhome, he said: “I know at the moment, him [Mr Flynn] and his party are focused on other matters. We're just going to motor on with the job.”
Mr Flynn said he would “take no lectures” from a party that hadn’t had a mandate to govern in Scotland since 1955 and had just had three prime ministers in a matter of months.
He said: “In the course of just a matter of months you crashed the economy, you sent mortgage rates soaring, you’ve taken Energy Support away from families most in need.
“Now a prime minister has been fined by the polis not once but twice. They take donations from Russian-backed donors and of course they’ve stuffed the House of Lords with people like Baroness Mone.
“But let's be clear, what we're talking about is the fact that the leader of the Scottish Conservatives believes that the people of Scotland should return Labour Party members of parliament to this house, rather than Scottish National Party members to this House.
“So isn't the message to the people of Scotland quite clear - don’t give the Tories what they want?”
READ MORE: SNP - Shona Robison warns 'Party must get its house in order’
Referring to Humza Yousaf delaying and backing away from a series of Sturgeon-era policies yesterday, Mr Sunak said: “The Scottish conservatives deserve enormous praise for forcing the SNP into abandoning their completely unworkable, fundamentally flawed deposit return scheme.
“So it's good that the SNP U-turned and listened to the voices of the Scottish Conservatives and to business, and we look forward to working with them on delivering something that actually works to deliver for the people of Scotland.
“That’s just it, Mr Speaker. Because if they can't fix the mess that Nicola Sturgeon left that party and how can they possibly fix the mess that she left Scotland in?”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel