Knickers to that
PERTHSHIRE novelist Helen Grant was travelling to the south of England, and found herself ensconced in a motel, so decided to make tea.
“But am haunted by the urban legend of someone who used a motel kettle to boil their knickers in,” confesses Helen, who adds philosophically, “I mean, it's cheaper than running the washing machine, but it would put you off your Earl Grey.”
Off colour behaviour
WE mentioned that a Just Stop Oil protestor managed to halt the dynamic action at the Snooker World Championships in Sheffield.
So instead of mooching about with sticks, glaring at garishly coloured balls, the players were forced to mooch about with sticks, glaring at a garishly paint-doused snooker table instead.
Reader Don Brignell identified a certain amount of irony in the situation, and says: “The protestors are meant to be campaigning for a greener planet, yet they managed to erase one of the only genuine bits of green in Sheffield – the baize on a snooker table.”
Sinister silence
AGAINST all sound advice, we continue attempting to improve classic movies by adding the word library to their titles Frustrated reader Gordon McRae says: “I was going to suggest The Body in the Library, but Agatha Christie beat me to it.”
Luckily Gordon has a back-up suggestion. A horror tale about a bloodthirsty librarian who will stoop to any diabolical act to ensure she has a quiet workplace.
The film would be called… The Silence of the Library.
Streets ahead
THE Glasgow shopping experience is fraught with danger, for you may be confronted by a retail assistant who insists on sharing their insights.
Gordon Edwards was in a city centre shoe shop when the chap helping him try on footwear shook his head, then said: “We’ll need a whole cow’s worth of leather for feet like yours – they’re longer than Sauchiehall Street.”
📖 Sign up to the Herald Diary newsletter and get the sublime and the ridiculous sent directly to your inbox every day.
Banana slip up
A HUMILIATING confession from reader Tessa Johnston, who gets in touch to admit: “I genuinely thought banana republic was a country until I was about 18 years old.”
Minty moaner
CHATTING to a chum the other day, reader Melissa Heartfield was complaining that she was rather miffed with her husband for scoffing an entire box of Tic Tacs without offering her even one measly mint.
Helen’s chum immediately fired back: “Really? That was a bit tic-tactless of him.”
High times
AMBITIOUS reader Martin Wayne informed his wife he was building a model of Mount Everest.
"Is it to scale?" she asked.
“No,” replied Martin. “It's to look at."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here