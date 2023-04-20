A senior Conservative peer and close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested stripping Scotland of devolved powers.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, former lead Brexit negotiator Lord Frost urged Tory ministers, "if re-elected", to begin to "review and roll back some currently devolved powers" in light of the issues facing the SNP.
"We, the Conservative Party and the Conservative Government, have allowed this to happen," he wrote.
"It's time to fix it. Ministers should make clear that, if re-elected, they will review and roll back some currently devolved powers.
"In particular, Scotland does not need to be an independent actor on the world stage; it should not be able to legislate to disrupt free trade within the UK; and it does not need to have most tax raising powers currently available to it.
READ MORE: PMQs: Sunak under fire over bid to curb SNP Government's overseas work
"These powers are embryonic, independent government powers.
"They aren't necessary to run an effective local administration, which is what devolution should be about.
"I hope, of course, that Labour might do likewise and drop its sneaking admiration for socialism in one (devolved) nation, but I am not holding my breath."
His comments were attacked by the SNP, and by some Scottish Tories.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, pictured below, said Lord Frost's proposals show the "Tory mask has slipped".
He added: "It's clear Westminster's repeated attacks on Scotland are a deliberate, co-ordinated attempt to reverse devolution, roll-back the powers of the Scottish Parliament and force Scotland under Westminster control."
Scottish Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said on Twitter: "The Tories are already attacking and undermining Scottish devolution. Now their Brexit negotiator @DavidGHFrost says they should 'put it in reverse'."
Scottish Tory Murdo Fraser described the comments as "nonsense", adding on Twitter:
"Devolution has allowed us to shine a light on SNP failures. The @Conservatives will not be rolling it back."
Fellow Tory MSP Stephen Kerr tweeted: "Strongly disagree with this article.
"A poor Scottish Government isn't justification to roll back devolution, any more than issues at the UKGOV are justification for Scottish separation. Devolution works. It's the SNP that are failing."
Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron added: "What a load of baloney. Devolution hasn't failed and no Conservative should want to reverse it."
A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: "Lord Frost is a backbench peer and entitled to his personal views.
"Our view, shared by the UK party, is that the problem is not with devolution but with this divided and distracted SNP Government."
Lord Frost's intervention comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came under attack from the SNP in the Commons yesterday over his government's bid to curb Scottish ministers international work.
Earlier this month it emerged new foreign office guidelines said that there shoud be no direct contact to arrange meetings between Scottish ministers and officials, and overseas diplomats, and that an such arrangements should be made via the UK government.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel