A consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) closed this week, with the proposals potentially limiting fishing off large parts of the coast.

The tough new regulations would also prohibit any industrial activities, including dredging and cabling for wind farms. Recreational activities would also be subject to strict monitoring and management.

Ministers insist HPMAs will conserve marine ecosystems while providing economic and social benefits. A consultation on them closed this week.

The plans have raised the ire of rural communities, with concerns over the economic impact, and even been compared to the Highland Clearances and a protest song has even been written about them.

Challenged on the plans during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Yousaf said the Government will work with local communities on the proposals.

“The outcome that we all want is a sustainable marine environment,” he said.

“What we want of course is our fishing industry and our seas to be sustainable for the future – we want that industry to continue.

“Of course, our fishing communities, our island communities, our coastal communities have often been at the forefront of that effort around sustainability.

“So we want to work with them, we want to engage with them.”

Mr Yousaf went on to assure Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron – who raised the issue in his question to the First Minister – that the Government “will not steamroll, will not impose upon any community a policy that they are vehemently opposed to”.

Mr Cameron said: “First Minister, not one community in the Highlands and islands wants these, not one.

“We all acknowledge the need to protect our marine environment, but these proposals will devastate coastal communities and threaten their very way of life, particularly the fishing sector.”

He added that it is “no wonder this policy is being compared to the (Highland) Clearances”.

Asked if he would scrap the plans for HPMAs, Mr Yousaf said: “The point is that there are no plans yet.

“There is a consultation, we do not have set sites, we do not have set criteria yet.

“What we want to do is, at a very early stage, inception stage in fact, work with coastal communities, island communities our fishing communities, because ultimately I do believe there is agreement on the outcome.”

The HPMAs plans are included in the Bute House Agreement signed between the Scottish Greens and the SNP suggesting they are a firm government policy commitment between the two parties.