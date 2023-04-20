However the First Minister, who automatically became treasurer after MSP Colin Beattie quit yesterday, refused to make a full statement to parliament on the matter.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had suggested at FMQs that a statement would be the best way for Mr Yousaf to clear up “legitimate questions” over the SNP’s money woes.

Police are investigating if £660,000 raised for Indyref2 was spent on other things and have arrested former chief executive Peter Murrell and Mr Beattie as suspects.

Mr Murrell, who is married to Nicila Sturgeon, and Mr Beattie were released without charge after being quizzed by detectives on April 5 and Tuesday this week respectively.

Talking to the media after FMQs, Mr Yousaf was asked if he would agree to a parliamentary statement and whether the SNP was facing bankruptcy.

He said: “We’re not facing bankruptcy.

"I’m pleased to say that we are on a steady footing when it comes to the party’s finances.

“I don't think parliament is the place to do a statement on the party's finances.

“But I have of course instructed a governance and transparency review, and when the report comes in on that review I’ll make it public.”

Asked if he had full access to the SNP’s books as treasurer and whether there were any cash flow problems, he said: “I’m not going to give a running commentary on our financial position but we are on a steady footing.”

Mr Murrell loaned the SNP £107,620 in June 2021, ostensibly to help the party with “cash flow” issues, shortly after Ms Sturgeon had insisted the finances were sound.

The party repaid £47,620 in late 2021, but still owes him £60,000.

With the SNP refusing to pay Mr Murrell’s legal bills as he is no longer chief executive, Mr Yousaf was asked if the party could afford to repay him the £60,000 if he asked for it.

He declined to answer, saying: “That is part of a live police investigation”, suggesting the loan is also being looked at by officers working on Operation Branchform.

Mr Yousaf said the SNP was still trying to find new auditors to replace Johnston Carmichael, who quit in September, and he hoped to appoint a new treasurer within days.

He said: “We don’t have an auditor yet. We’re still making progress, still in conversations with a number of auditors.”

He said the next treasurer would serve on an interim basis until the position was filled by an election at SNP conference later this year.

He said he would have to check if the SNP would pay Mr Beattie’s legal fees, as legal support was typically provided to party staff.

Asked why he didn’t sack Mr Beattie yesterday, he said: “Colin Beattie and I came to a mutual agreement and he agreed to step back.

“He understood how difficult it would be for him to continue in that role. So there was no need for me to sack him . He knew it was the right thing because he always has the interests of the party at heart.”

The SNP has until July 7 to file its annual accounts for 2022 with the Electoral Commission, but the absence of a treasurer and auditors mean that may not be possible.

Mr Yousaf said the party would aim to meet the deadline, but admitted it might not.

"We'll continue to focus on that deadline. If we're not able to meet it, there will be conversations around a possible extension but I haven't had those conversations yet.”

Mr Ross said: “The First Minister is now the SNP’s treasurer.

“So while this is still a party matter, it is also now a government matter if the First Minister is compromised, if his hands are tied, if the party of government is about to go bankrupt, or if he himself may be involved in the police investigation.

“There are legitimate questions that the Scottish public deserve answers to.

“Humza Yousaf must be transparent and bring forward a parliamentary statement so he can face scrutiny on the financial scandal engulfing the party of government in Scotland.

“The SNP’s secret Scotland must end. Humza Yousaf cannot continue to cover up the truth and hush up scandals, as his predecessors did.”