Two climate change activists from This Is Rigged stood on a wooden beam in a waiting area in the public foyer, just before First Minister’s Questions began at noon.

One protester said: “All we want is for the Scottish Parliament to oppose new oil and gas projects like they did with Stop Cambo. They are not providing a fully-funded just transition for Scotland’s oil workers. They talk about it and talk about it but there is no concrete action.”

FMQs was also briefly disrupted by a protester shouting from the public gallery about the proposed demolition of the Wynford high flats in Maryhill, Glasgow.

The parliament said five people were banned for six months after rolling interruptions to the final FMQs before the Easter recess, and at least four more were banned today.

In recent weeks, the parliament has beefed up its security arrangements for visitors in response to almost weekly interruptions at FMQs.

Measures included stricter ticketing rules, proof of identity and a chamber ban on mobile phones, which have been used to record and broadcast protests.

Those wishing to attend FMQs must book a ticket in advance with their name and address.

For groups, the names and addresses of all members must be given, not merely the lead person as in the past.

Everyone collecting a ticket must show identification, with mobile phones and other electronic devices stored in a secure locker instresd of being taken into the gallery.

Recent demonstrations have mostly focused on climate change and housing.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Ahead of today’s FMQs, six individuals were denied access to the chamber on the basis we had reasonable grounds to believe they would disrupt proceedings.

“All of the individuals who protested in the Mail Hall will be issued with six-month bans as we do not allow protests anywhere inside the building.

“One further individual, who briefly disrupted FMQs, will also receive a six-month ban from all of our public galleries."

They added: "The Parliament will continue to implement these new measures to protect the integrity of chamber business, and will keep under review whether further steps are necessary.

“While we very much regret the inconvenience these measures have on the many people who come to watch FMQs peacefully, we cannot allow the democratic process to be disrupted by a small number of individuals.

“These protests have served only to disrupt MSPs from holding the First Minister and government to account.”