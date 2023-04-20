Dominic Raab is not the first, and probably won’t be the last, UK minister to face bullying allegations.
In 2020, former home secretary Priti Patel refused to resign after an investigation found she had bullied staff while Boris Johnson's adviser on the ministerial code resigned after the then-prime minister rejected the findings and backed his colleague.
Mr Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister and UK Justice Secretary, has denied all allegations against him.
Civil servants working under Mr Raab have claimed he "expected high standards of people" and was "pretty belittling in terms of how he would go about those things".
Claims include that "he would frequently humiliate members of his private office and/or others that are working with him".
One added: “At a flick of a switch he could turn incredibly angry and pretty offensive in the way in which he talked to people."
It had been reported that senior officials in the Ministry of Justice could quit if Mr Raab is cleared of the bullying claims – setting out a war path between elected ministers and the UK civil service.
📝 Sign up for our Unspun newsletter and enjoy exclusive opinion and analysis from some of Scotland's best political writers and commentators. Click here to sign up 👈
Westminster’s bullying culture is not exclusive to the Conservatives.
SNP MP Patrick Grady was suspended from the House of Commons for two days after an independent investigation into an incident of sexual harassment against a party staffer at a London pub in 2016.
Politicians treating officials with contempt is nothing new.
US President Lyndon Johnson would often hold key meetings with officials while he was on the toilet. Politicians on all sides of the political divide have been accused of scolding, shouting and harassing staff members.
During the Partygate scandal, an attempt was made to throw civil servants under the bus by Tory politicians.
But Holyrood’s culture is cut from a different cloth to that of Westminster.
The Scottish Parliament does not have the engrained drinking culture that makes up life at Westminster.
At Holyrood, there is more of a sense that ministers and civil servants are on the same team. Maybe that is a symptom of more than 15 years of the same party being in Government at Bute House.
Political opponents have, in the past, warned the line between SNP party official and civil servant has often been blurred, while there have been past allegations of government officials looking over press queries for the SNP.
But different ministers’ personalities will shine through to their team of civil servants.
One official in the Scottish Government’s health department told me that...
...want to read the full article? Sign up for free to the Unspun newsletter and receive it directly to your inbox every weekday night at 7pm. Click here 👈
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel