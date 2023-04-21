The data from YouGov, which polled 1,032 Scottish adults between April 17-20, found that the SNP’s Holyrood constituency vote share has dropped five points since March to 38%, the joint-lowest since the independence referendum in 2014.

As recently as December the SNP was on 50% in constituency voting intention.

The poll shows that Labour’s constituency vote share of 30% is the highest it has achieved since the 2014 vote.

The Conservative Party takes 16% of the vote and the Liberal Democrats 10%.

The regional vote was similar, with the SNP’s five-point dip to 30% putting the party on the lowest share of the vote it has held since just before the referendum, and representing a 10-point drop since late 2022.

Anas Sarwar

Labour’s 26% is similar to other polls from this year, although still represents a significant turnaround for the party from its low point of 11% in mid-2019.

Westminster voting intention has seen less of an impact, with results for all parties in the margin of error to the previous poll in March.

The SNP takes 37% of the vote (from 39% before), while Labour is on 28% (minus 1) and the Tories 17% (plus 1).

Following the resignation of Ms Sturgeon in February, and the election of Humza Yousaf as the new First Minister, half of Scots (53%) see the SNP as a divided party, compared with 29% who see it as a united one.

The poll also found that only 19% of Scots believe Mr Yousaf is doing well, with 44% who believe he is doing badly.

One in three Scots are currently unsure how he is doing as First Minister.

The poll also found that four in 10 people believe that Mr Yousaf will do a worse job than his predecessor Ms Sturgeon, with only 9% thinking he will be better.

Among 2019 SNP voters, only 32% think that he is doing well.

One in three believe he is doing a good job, but 28% say he is doing a bad one. Four in 10 (40%) answered “don’t know”.

Support for Scottish independence remains the same as it was in last month’s YouGov poll, with 46% saying they would vote Yes and 54% No.