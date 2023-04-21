RISHI Sunak has lavished praise on his former deputy Dominic Raab despite a bullying probe finding he was “intimidating” and “aggressive” to officials.
The Prime Minister said had he accepted Mr Raab’s resignation as deputy PM and Justice Secretary with “great sadness” this morning.
He said Mr Raab should be “extremely proud” of his achievements, and commended his “collegiate” way of working when he briefly became acting PM during the Coivd pandemic.
He criticised the way the bullying complaints were handled, referring to "shortcomings" in the process that "negatively affected" all involved.
Mr Sunak also said he wanted Mr Raab to stay on an MP amid calls for him to stand down.
Mr Raab resigned taking a defiant swipe at the five-month investigaton by Adam Tolley KC into eight formal complaints of bullying civil servants in three departments.
“In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent,” he said in his resignation letter, warning it would “encourage spurious complaints”.
In the report, Mr Raab said his style was “inquisitorial, direct, impatient and fastidious”.
But Mr Tolley said he also made “unconstructive critical comments” about people’s work, describing some efforts as “utterly useless” and “woeful”.
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak's judgment under fire as Dominic Raab quits as his deputy
In his reply to Mr Raab, Mr Sunak said he entered No10 promising “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” and ministers abiding by a strict code of conduct.
He said: “When formal complaints about your conduct in different ministerial posts were submitted last year, I appointed at your request an independent investigator to conduct a full investigation into the specific facts surrounding these complaints.
“Adam Tolley KC has now submitted his report and I have carefully considered its findings, as well as consulting the independent adviser on ministers’ interests.
“As you say, you had – rightly – undertaken to resign if the report made any finding of bullying whatsoever. You have kept your word.
“But it is clear that there have been shortcomings in the historic process that have negatively affected everyone involved. We should learn from this how to better handle such matters in future.”
“But your resignation should not make us forget your record of delivery in both this Government and previous administrations. These achievements should make you extremely proud.”
Mr Sunak cited Mr Raab’s work as Justice Secretary and Foreign Secretary, and his time as acting PM when Boris Johnson was hospitalised with Covid in 2020.
“As Chancellor as the time, I was struck by the collegiate way in which you handled this most difficult of challenges,” Mr Sunak said.
READ MORE: Dominic Raab quits as deputy PM with bitter attack on bullying inquiry
“I will always be grateful for your steadfast personal support during last year’s Conservative Party leadership contest from the day you introduced me at the launch to the last day of the contest.
“The subsequent dedication, commitment and loyalty with which you have discharged your responsibilities as Deputy Prime Minister has been typical of your belief in public service.
“I look forward to receiving your support from the backbenches as you continue to passionately represent your constituents of Esher and Walton.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here