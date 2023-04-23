Stuart C McDonald will take on the role of National Treasurer after being appointed by an emergency meeting of the party's ruling National Executive Committee yesterday morning.

The previous holder, Colin Beattie stepped down on Tuesday after he was arrested as part of the police probe into the SNP's funding and finances.

He was questioned for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge, pending further investigation.

Mr McDonald, the MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, will remain in the post until the SNP's annual conference, normally held in October.

He acknowledged it was a “difficult and challenging time” for the party.

Police Scotland launched Operation Branchform in July 2021 after receiving complaints about money donated to independence fundraisers.

Detectives are currently investigating whether £660,000 raised for fighting a second independence referendum campaign has been used on other things.

As well as Mr Beattie, police have also arrested former chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

There's mounting speculation among SNP politicians that she too could soon face arrest.

Mr McDonald said: "Whilst it is a difficult and challenging time, I look forward to getting on with the job of National Treasurer to help take forward the important work being led by our new party leader, Humza Yousaf, to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency.

"I’ve no hesitation in stepping forward when asked to do my part in keeping our party firmly on a campaign footing as the case for Scottish independence becomes more compelling than ever."

SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald said Mr McDonald was "a widely respected, well thought of individual whose background undoubtedly gives a solid understanding of the responsibilities required."

While the party now has a treasurer in place it is still struggling to find an auditor, with Humza Yousaf reportedly making personal approaches to accountants asking them to take on the role.

The previous company responsible, Johnston Carmichael, resigned last September.

The SNP is legally required to submit fully audited accounts to the Electoral Commission by July 7 or face large fines

And if the SNP’s Westminster Group cannot present an auditor’s certificate to the Commons by May 31, it will lose access to more than £1 million a year of public funds, known as Short money.

The SNP has already warned the Electoral Commission it is having “difficulty” finding a new firm.

The reasons for the decision to walk away are not entirely clear. Johnson Carmichael said it was because of a “review” of their client portfolio.

However, adding to the delay in appointing a new firm is that any new accountant considering taking on the role will need to ask for a reference letter.

John Mason, an SNP MSP and chartered accountant told The Herald on Sunday, that some companies may be reluctant to touch the party's finances.

“These are not complicated accounts, as far as I’m aware, and in the scheme of things they’re not huge amounts of money either. So, really any firm that’s registered as auditors, of which there are many, should be able to do it.

“But, you know, again, some of them just may not want to touch the political realm.

On Thursday, the First Minister rejected claims the SNP was facing bankruptcy.

Responding to the news that Mr McDonald had been appointed, Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said he faced "an uphill battle dealing with an SNP high command that clearly don’t think the rules apply to them."

She added: "Despite the SNP’s ongoing crisis it has shown no willingness to change.

“It has failed to suspend senior figures embroiled in a police investigation, and its culture of cover-up and secrecy remain in overdrive.

“This arrogant and sleaze-ridden party needs to start operating with some much-needed transparency and consistency, but I won’t hold my breath.”