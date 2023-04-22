Mr Beattie stepped down on Tuesday after he was arrested and released without charge pending further investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr McDonald, MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, is a former lawyer.

He was selected by the party’s national executive committee on Saturday morning and will remain in the post until the SNP annual conference.

Mr McDonald acknowledged it was a “difficult and challenging time” amid the police investigation into how more than £600,000 of party donations earmarked for independence campaigning was spent.

He said: “Whilst it is a difficult and challenging time, I look forward to getting on with the job of national treasurer to help take forward the important work being led by our new party leader, Humza Yousaf, to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency.

“I’ve no hesitation in stepping forward when asked to do my part in keeping our party firmly on a campaign footing as the case for Scottish independence becomes more compelling than ever.”