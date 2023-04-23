The plans - set to be unveiled at the party's conference in Glasgow next week - would see the non-public body given "real teeth" which could include fines "for the most severe failures."

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a climate emergency in 2019, setting a target of achieving net zero by 2045, five years earlier than the UK.

But statutory advisers, the Climate Change Committee, warned last year the Scottish Government had missed seven out of 11 targets and there was “no clear plan of delivery” for reducing emissions by 75% by 2030, as is the legal target.

A new report by Audit Scotland, published last week, revealed that climate change had been given a “high risk score” on the Government's risk register, a document which assesses the likelihood and impact of problems arising across government.

That means “it is very likely that net zero targets will not be achieved and that the impact of this would be severe”.

The Tories said that despite failing to meet their climate target there had been "no real consequences for this failure."

They said their new non-public body would "credibly critique performance while also highlighting the seriousness of failures and provide a further incentive for government to achieve targets."

It would also provide additional expertise and help Scotland practically.

The Tories suggest the running costs of the body could be similar to the Scottish Fiscal Commission, which currently sits at £2,485,000.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport said: “An independent Office for Net Zero could scrutinise Scotland’s journey to net zero, and ensure there was real evidence of progress.

“At the moment, the SNP’s rhetoric is not being translated into action – as both Audit Scotland and the CCC have shown.

“The problem is that – despite these bodies finding clear evidence of the Nationalists’ failure – there is no practical impact on policy. There are no penalties for the government, and no requirement for them to alter course.

“Nothing compels them to provide evidence that they are meeting standards, or making progress on the targets they set.

“Our proposals would audit all public sector bodies to ensure that they are leading by example. They would monitor the progress of the Scottish Government to ensure it meets the targets it sets and respond to government consultations on new strategies and bills,

“The creation of an independent Net Zero office could also conduct and present broad research on Scotland’s net zero efforts and issue improvement notices when performance of the Scottish Government or public bodies has been below par.”