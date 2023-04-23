She compared their experience to the prejudice suffered by “redheads”.

The Hackney MP said she wanted to “wholly and unreservedly withdraw” her remarks, which were made in a letter in today’s Observer newspaper.

She apologised for “any anguish caused”, blaming a draft letter being sent by mistake.

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party completely condemns these comments, which are deeply offensive and wrong. The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”

Read More: Angus Robertson paid 'secret £33,000 extra' as SNP Westminster leader

The withdrawal of the whip means Ms Abbott, who was the shadow home secretary for four years under Jeremy Corbyn, will now sit in the Commons as an Independent MP like the suspended former Labour leader.

In her letter, was responding to a previous article in the paper which claimed Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffered from “racism”.

Taking issue with this, Ms Abbott wrote: “They undoubtedly experience prejudice.

“This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.

“It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice.

“But they are not all their lives subject to racism.

“In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”

Ms Abbott, 69, the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington since 1987, backtracked in a statement on Twitter this morning.

My statement pic.twitter.com/Wu2h4nNOvN — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 23, 2023

She said: “I am writing regarding my letter that was recently published in the Observer.

“I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them.

“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent.

“But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.

“Once again, I would likely [sic] to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”