LABOUR has withdrawn the party whip from Diane Abbott after she suggested Irish, Jewish and Traveller people cannot suffer lifelong racism.
She compared their experience to the prejudice suffered by “redheads”.
The Hackney MP said she wanted to “wholly and unreservedly withdraw” her remarks, which were made in a letter in today’s Observer newspaper.
She apologised for “any anguish caused”, blaming a draft letter being sent by mistake.
A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party completely condemns these comments, which are deeply offensive and wrong. The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”
Read More: Angus Robertson paid 'secret £33,000 extra' as SNP Westminster leader
The withdrawal of the whip means Ms Abbott, who was the shadow home secretary for four years under Jeremy Corbyn, will now sit in the Commons as an Independent MP like the suspended former Labour leader.
In her letter, was responding to a previous article in the paper which claimed Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffered from “racism”.
Taking issue with this, Ms Abbott wrote: “They undoubtedly experience prejudice.
“This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.
“It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice.
“But they are not all their lives subject to racism.
“In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”
Ms Abbott, 69, the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington since 1987, backtracked in a statement on Twitter this morning.
My statement pic.twitter.com/Wu2h4nNOvN— Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 23, 2023
She said: “I am writing regarding my letter that was recently published in the Observer.
“I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them.
“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent.
“But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.
“Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.
“Once again, I would likely [sic] to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel