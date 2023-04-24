A SCOTTISH MP has urged an expert panel to bring clarity to the dispute between the Scottish and UK governments over the controversial deposit return scheme.
Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine has asked the Office for the Internal Market (OIM) Panel to intervene in the increasingly fraught cross-border row.
Humza Yousaf last week paused the launch of the drinks container recycling scheme from August to March, blaming Westminster for failing to sign it off.
However the scheme, which would add a 20p refundable deposit to bottles and cans, was also rewritten after concerns from business.
Green minister Lorna Slater accused London of dragging its feet over granting the scheme an exemption under the Internal Market Act, which aims to harmonise UK-wide trade.
However the UK Government said Ms Slater hadn’t asked for one until March, something she hotly disputes.
Ms Jardine has now written to OIM panel chair Murdoch MacLennan to assess the process for a dispute resolution.
She said the LibDems had always backed a deposit return scheme to cut waste, but the Scottish Government’s proposed version was “unworkable”, was “agitating Scottish businesses” and was causing “an impasse” between London and Edinburgh.
She cited an opinion from Aidan O’Neill KC warning the scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK and leave Scotland-based producers at a disadvantage.
She said: “It is in the best interests of everyone to have a scheme system that works. This includes ensuring that Scottish retailers and producers in Scotland, particularly those that are small and medium sized, are not at a competitive disadvantage.
“That is why I have written to the independent Office for the Internal Market to provide assurances over the process for a dispute resolution mechanism.
“It is in all of our interests to find a solution.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here