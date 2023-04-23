Last year, Boris Johnson was forced out of Number 10 for myriad malfeasances, including his conduct during lockdown and failing to act in the Chris Pincher affair and delaying the suspension of Owen Paterson who had broken strict lobbying rules.

It’s clear that no-one in their party is considered bomb-proof when the ordure begins to fly.

The list of bullying allegations levelled at Mr Raab is long and egregious. Maybe even just as long as those that have been piling up at SNP headquarters for more than two years by female members (and at least one MP). These may not have been made against cabinet secretaries, but they point to a culture of bullying and intimidation inside parts of the SNP, targeting women.

In the case of Joanna Cherry’s it involved threats made against, including sexual violence, which led to a conviction.

If the Tories have no problems removing their most senior people when their conduct crosses a line then, at the very least, Scotland’s party of government could make a start on processing the complaints from their own members. This, I feel, would be an early opportunity for our new First Minister, Humza Yousaf to break from the past and show that he is bound by a higher code.

Knight rider

THE Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to surf into Downing Street on waves of inactivity. If Labour wins the next UK election Sir Keir may become the first person to have reached the highest political office in the land not for who he is, but for who he isn’t.

His election campaign slogan will probably be something like ‘Standing Up for Britain’ or ‘Doing good better’ or ‘We believe that Children are the Future’. Anything really, that doesn’t imply actually making a difference.

Last week the Labour leader took to Twitter to tell us how much the NHS meant to him. It was so warm and cuddly that it should have been accompanied by pictures of pink bunny rabbits.

Sir Keir said: “The NHS is personal to me. It runs through my family like a stick of rock. My mother worked in the NHS – it was her livelihood then her lifeline when she got sick. My wife still works in the NHS. It’s the beating heart of Britain, but it’s sick.”

Some of us also felt a little sick last November when the Labour leader was interviewed by BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show. After first endorsing Tory instincts on immigration – “we don’t want open borders. Freedom of movement has gone and it’s not coming back” – he looked at the NHS. And it became clear he didn’t like what he saw.

“What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas,” said Sir Keir. “I think we’re recruiting too many people from overseas into, for example, the health service.”

That’ll be the same health service which in England at the end of last year, according to Nursing in Practice magazine faced a shortfall of 46,828 nurses and midwives as of June 2022, a vacancy rate of 11.8%. It pointed out that international recruitment in the previous 12 months had increased 135%.

Another UK political leader: another glib chancer.

Links to the past

FROM the UK’s never-ending political pantomime to the real fun-fair industry. Last Wednesday, I spent a glorious afternoon at the Kirkcaldy Links Market, the longest fairground to be found anywhere in Europe.

I was surprised to learn from the Showmen’s Guild that Scotland is the only country in the UK and Europe that requires them to apply for a public entertainment licence to hold a funfair. This stipulation is one of several obstacles that the Guild encounters from some local authorities to make it difficult for them to hold these fairs.

Yet, as the nation emerged from Covid straight into the path of an oncoming cost of living crisis, the fairs being held around Scotland over the next few months will be a lifeline for local businesses hit hard by the sharp hikes in prices.

The showpeople and the entertainment they provide should be considered a national asset and given all the support the government can muster to help them to help us.

Apologies to John

IN last week's Diary, I wrote that John Nicolson MP had claimed MI5 was orchestrating some of the police investigations into the SNP's finances. This was inaccurate. I apologise for any upset Mr Nicolson may have experienced and any confusion there may have been as a result.