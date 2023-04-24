SIR KEIR Starmer has been accused of a “mortifying blunder” after releasing a video wishing people a happy St George’s Day that features clips of Glasgow.
The video, which is aimed at voters in the English council elections in May, includes the iconic Finnieston Crane and famous view from the top of Buchanan Street.
After the Labour leader mentions the “spirit” of England, the video also shows blocks of flats in Cambuslang with a view across the city to the Campsie Fells.
The clip was released on Sir Keir’s twitter account yesterday lunchtime with the message “On behalf of the Labour party, I wish everyone in England a very happy St George’s Day!”
On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish everyone in England a very happy St George’s Day! pic.twitter.com/aE1MBVccqU— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 23, 2023
In the video, Sir Keir’s voiceover explains he has been “visiting towns, villages and cities right across England as part of our local election campaign”.
It then shows a series of scenes from England, including the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the England women’s football team, the Lionesses.
Although he refers to “every corner of this land”, there is no mention of Scotland or Scottish places, and the video ends: “So from the western lakes to the Kingsdown cliffs, Shropshire hills to The Wash, Happy St George’s Day. Here’s to a better future.”
It ends with the words “Build a Better Britain” over a Union flag logo.
Glasgow Tory MSP Annie Wells said: “This is a mortifying blunder from Keir Starmer.
“The man who wishes to be Prime Minister for the whole of the United Kingdom will be left red-faced after including images of Scotland’s largest city in this video to mark St George’s Day.
“You would think that the Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, who represents and lives in Glasgow, would have been able to stop this video being published but this just shows how little influence he has over the UK Labour Leadership.
“Buchanan Street also features a statue of Scotland’s First Labour First Minister – Donald Dewar – only adding further embarrassment for Keir Starmer.
“This just shows how out-of-touch he and his party remain with their old Scottish heartlands.
“He should apologise for this lazy and clumsy error which has rightly been greeted with derision by proud Glaswegians.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here