The video, which is aimed at voters in the English council elections in May, includes the iconic Finnieston Crane and famous view from the top of Buchanan Street.

After the Labour leader mentions the “spirit” of England, the video also shows blocks of flats in Cambuslang with a view across the city to the Campsie Fells.

The clip was released on Sir Keir’s twitter account yesterday lunchtime with the message “On behalf of the Labour party, I wish everyone in England a very happy St George’s Day!”

On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish everyone in England a very happy St George’s Day! pic.twitter.com/aE1MBVccqU — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 23, 2023

In the video, Sir Keir’s voiceover explains he has been “visiting towns, villages and cities right across England as part of our local election campaign”.

It then shows a series of scenes from England, including the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the England women’s football team, the Lionesses.

Although he refers to “every corner of this land”, there is no mention of Scotland or Scottish places, and the video ends: “So from the western lakes to the Kingsdown cliffs, Shropshire hills to The Wash, Happy St George’s Day. Here’s to a better future.”

It ends with the words “Build a Better Britain” over a Union flag logo.

Glasgow Tory MSP Annie Wells said: “This is a mortifying blunder from Keir Starmer.

“The man who wishes to be Prime Minister for the whole of the United Kingdom will be left red-faced after including images of Scotland’s largest city in this video to mark St George’s Day.

“You would think that the Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, who represents and lives in Glasgow, would have been able to stop this video being published but this just shows how little influence he has over the UK Labour Leadership.

“Buchanan Street also features a statue of Scotland’s First Labour First Minister – Donald Dewar – only adding further embarrassment for Keir Starmer.

“This just shows how out-of-touch he and his party remain with their old Scottish heartlands.

“He should apologise for this lazy and clumsy error which has rightly been greeted with derision by proud Glaswegians.”