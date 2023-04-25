The latest figures from Public Health Scotland showed just 63.4 per cent of people attending an emergency unit last week were seen within the four-hour official target.

The numbers of people waiting more than four, eight and 12 hours all increased.

The Scottish Tories blamed Humza Yousaf’s “disastrous” two years running the NHS as health secretary before he became First Minister last month.

The PHS data showed 63% of patients were seen on time in the week ending April 2; this rose to 64.9% the week after, but fell back to 63.4% in the week ending April 16.

The decline was despite fewer people going to A&E last week, down from 24,846 to 24,719.

After a slight fall in the week to April 9, the number of people waiting more than four hours rose from 8,726 to 9,043, the number waiting more than eight hours rose from 2,602 to 2,702, and the number waiting more than 12 hours rose from 906 to 911.

The worst performing board last week was NHS Forth Valley, with just 42.5% of A&E patients were seen on time, followed by NHS Lanarkshire (54.7%) and NHS Borders (58.2%).

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

Scottish Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The dreadful figures occurring every single week in Scotland’s A&E departments continue to expose Humza Yousaf’s disastrous stewardship of our NHS.

“He’s given his successor, Michael Matheson, a hospital pass – literally.

“The now First Minister’s flimsy recovery plan has completely failed to remobilise frontline services. Patients are continuing to suffer the effects of his inaction and lack of leadership.

“Tragically we know that these excess delays in A&E lead to dozens of avoidable deaths in our hospitals.

“The new SNP health secretary faces an uphill battle to turn round the situation for dedicated frontline staff and suffering patients as a result of the overwhelming failures by the man who has appointed him to that role.

“Michael Matheson should urgently rip up that flimsy recovery plan and outline a new one that will finally begin to ease the pressure on A&E departments – especially since we are now well into spring.”