Last week, the Glasgow Southside MSP’s spokesperson said it had “always” been her plan to stay away from parliament for Humza Yousaf’s first week as First Minister, but that she intends to return "in the near future.”

The Herald asked the SNP on Friday and Monday if Ms Sturgeon was returning this week.

Only today did the party respond, saying she would return “soon.” They refused to say roughly how soon that may be.

The development comes as more questions about the state of the party’s finances continue to emerge.

Police are currently investigating if £660,000 raised for Indyref2 was spent on other things, and senior figures have been questioned by detectives.

Both Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, and MSP Colin Beattie, the former national treasurer have been arrested in connection with the police probe into the party’s funding.

The two men were released without charge, pending further investigation.

Police also searched Ms Sturgeon’s house for two days, and seized a luxury motorhome from Mr Murrell’s mother’s home in Fife.

It is understood, Mr Beattie - who quit as treasurer the day after his arrest - is in Holyrood today and will attend the SNP’s weekly group meeting.

There is speculation among SNP parliamentarians and officials that Ms Sturgeon could be next to be quizzed by detectives.

Ms Sturgeon was last seen in public on Monday, leaving her home to take a driving lesson.

After she announced her resignation, Ms Sturgeon said she intended to sit on the backbenches and represent her constituents in Glasgow Southside.

Her majority in 2021 was 9,456 when she defeated Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

John Mason, the SNP MSP in the neighbouring Glasgow Shettleston constituency - where Ms Sturgeon lives - announced today that would likely be standing down at the next Holyrood election, due in 2026.

The party's refusal to say when she is due back in parliament comes just days after the SNP’s deputy leader Keith Brown claimed the party was “one of the most transparent in the UK”.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that the SNP misled the media about losing almost a third of its members, and failed to disclose for six months that its auditors had resigned.