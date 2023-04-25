Colin Beattie made the disclopsure as he spoke to the media on his way to the weekly meeting of SNP MSPs at Holyrood.

Police are investigating if £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically for a new independence referendum was spent on other things.

On April 5, officers arrested Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon, and searched the couple’s Glasgow home.

They also seized a luxury campervan from outside the Dunfermline home of Mr Murrell’s 92-year-old widowed mother, where it had sat unused for two years.

Party sources later claimed it had been bought as a Covid compliant ‘battle bus’ for the Holyrood elections, but had not been needed.

However it was not clear why it was not returned to the seller or sold on.

Asked “did you know about the motorhome purchase and did you sign off?”, Mr Beattie said: “No, I didn't know about it.”

Mr Beattie, the MSP for Midlothian North & Musselburgh, stood down as SNP treasurer last week, the day after he was arrested by officers from Operation Branchform.

Like Mr Murrell, he was released without charge pending further investigation.

He also quit his seat on Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee.

However he remains a member of the Economy and Fair Work Committee and is Chair of the Scottish Commission for Public Audit, which oversees Audit Scotland.

Cumbernauld MP Stuart McDonald became the new SNP treasurer on Saturday.