In 2020, 88 per cent of Scots were satisfied with local health services, but by 2021 that had fallen to 78%.

The government statisticians say this “may have been influenced by positive perceptions of the response of local health services to Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic.”

Nevertheless, it will make for grim reading for former health secretary and now First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The drop in satisfaction for health was behind an overall drop in satisfaction levels for three key public services – health, education and public transport – down from 61% to 55%.

The report described that as a “significant decrease.”

Satisfaction with services was higher in towns and cities – with 58% of people in large urban areas describing themselves as satisfied with health services, schools and transport compared to 48% of those living in rural areas.

This was largely due to much lower levels of satisfaction with public transport in rural areas, which were at 44% compared to 78% in urban communities.

Meanwhile, satisfaction levels in the least deprived parts of Scotland were only slightly higher than in the most deprived areas – with 58% of those living in affluent areas happy with health, education and public transport compared to 55% in the poorest communities.

The survey, now in its twenty-third year, also asked Scots about their trust in institutions. A quarter, 25%, said they did not trust the Scottish Government, compared to 70% who did. That’s down from 74% in the previous year.

Trust in local government was lower at 64%, with 27% saying they did not trust their local authority.

While 84% of people said they trusted the police, just over two-thirds (68%) said they trusted the justice system as a whole.

The health system had the highest level of public trust, at 86%, though this was still seven points down on 2020 when it registered at 93%.

Overall, the overwhelming majority of adults, 96%, rated their neighbourhood as either a very good or fairly good place to live.

People living in the least deprived areas were much more likely to class their neighbourhood as a very good place to live, 80%, than those living in the most deprived areas, 30%.

Responding to the results, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “These statistics show that the majority of people surveyed were satisfied with their housing and local services including healthcare, and saw their neighbourhood as a good place to live.

“They also provide an insight into how people lived during the last phase of the pandemic and their interaction with public services as we entered the recovery period.

“The Scottish Government is focused on the three critical missions we have set out around equality, opportunity and community to improve the lives for people across the country over the next three years, by tackling the issues which matter most, protecting people as far as possible from the harm inflicted by UK Government policies and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“These missions will define the work of this government as we deliver the public services that our communities rely upon, increase quality, and drive opportunity for the people of Scotland and our businesses.”



