The Bank of England's chief economist has said that people in the UK have to "accept that they're worse off" amid the cost of living crisis.
The former Goldman Sachs employee, whose annual salary stands at around £190k, stated that people should avoid trying to maintain their spending power by asking for wage rises, or in the case of businesses by passing costs on to customers.
A study by the Economic Policy Institute in the U.S found corporate profits were the biggest driver of inflation, rising from a 13 per cent contribution in normal times to around 33 per cent since the second quarter of 2020.
Research by the union Unite found that in the UK profit margins for the FTSE's biggest listed companies were 73% higher in 2021 than pre-pandemic levels in 2019 despite lower sales.
Read More: RBS 'screwing pensioners' as 8000 each face losing tens of thousands over bank error
Even removing energy companies from the tally, average profit margins still jumped 52% according to the research.
Unite found that just 8.3% of inflation was due to labour costs, while the jump in profits contributed 58.7%.
Mr Pill said on the Beyond Unprecedented podcast: "Somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that they're worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices, whether through higher wages or passing energy costs on to customers etc.
"What we're facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we're all worse off and we all have to take our share; to try and pass that cost onto one of our compatriots and saying: 'We'll be alright, but they will have to take our share too'.
Read More: Number of food parcels to Scots children rises by 60% since pandemic
"That pass-the-parcel game that's going on here, that game is one that's generating inflation, and that part of inflation can persist."
The Bank of England's governor Andrew Bailey last year urged workers not to ask for big wage increases to help curb inflation.
The banker, who earns around £575,000 per year, said: "We do need to see a moderation of wage rises, now that's painful. I don't want to in any sense sugar that, it is painful. But we need to see that in order to get through this problem more quickly."
He later urged businesses to avoid price rises as inflation "hurts people".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel