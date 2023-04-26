Mr Sunak was questioned on the matter by the SNP's Peter Grant at the end of Prime Minister's Questions today.

The MP for Glenrothes did not mention Mr Raab, who was found to have bullied civil servants following an investigation which reported last week, by name, but it is believed he was referring to the former deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Raab resigned as justice secretary and deputy Prime Minister after an inquiry into bullying upheld two allegations against him and found that he had behaved in an aggressive and intimidating manner with officials.

The exchange in the Commons today comes amid an ongoing Police Scotland investigation into SNP finances.

Operation Branchform has seen the arrest of Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive and husband of the former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and Colin Beattie, the SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, who is is the party's former national treasurer. Both Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were released without charge pending further investigation.

Mr Grant said: "After an investigation ordered by the Prime Minister himself, a senior Conservative MP was found guilty of bullying, found guilty of behaviour that was persistently aggressive and intimidating.

"The MP in question then attempted to blame his victims. A whole string of Conservative MPs queued up to defend him, suggesting that his conduct was not only acceptable, but was actually good management practice.

"What does it say about the Prime Minister's own values that he has done nothing to distance himself from those comments."

The Prime Minister responded: "When formal complaints were made, I rightly initiated an independent investigation and as soon as it reported action was taken.

"That's the right thing to do to follow due process and then let the process play out Mr. Speaker, but I do think, it is somewhat all to be getting back to us on values right now from the SNP."

A five-month inquiry by Adam Tolley KC investigated eight bullying allegations against Mr Raab made by civil servants during his time as Brexit, foreign and justice secretaries.

Two were upheld, with Mr Tolley concluding that Mr Raab had engaged in an “abuse of power” as foreign secretary by “undermining or humiliating” a senior official. While justice secretary, Mr Raab was found to have been “insulting” to staff. Mr Tolley also concluded that Mr Raab made “unfairly personal criticism” of Ministry of Justice staff but that he “did not intend . . . to upset or humiliate” them.

Mr Raab described the report’s findings as “flawed”, warning that they would set a “dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”.