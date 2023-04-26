The SNP Westminster leader pushed the Prime Minister on his plans to crack down on immigration.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said migrants who come to the UK across the English Channel in small boats “possess values which are at odds with our country” with “heightened levels of criminality".

Mr Flynn said "more humanity" was needed in the current debate.

READ MORE: PMQs: Rishi Sunak: 'Odd to get lectures on values right now from SNP'

He said at Prime Minister’s Questions: “To be clear, and I think everyone in the House is aware of this, children in Sudan are already dying.

“Now, whether it’s a Tory slogan to stop the boats or a Labour slogan to stop small boats, we need some more humanity in this debate rather than the race to the bottom, which we see here today.

“So, can I ask the Prime Minister now that he has confirmed that there is no safe legal route, will he therefore confirm that it would be his Government’s intention to detain and deport a child refugee who flees Sudan and comes to the United Kingdom?”

Mr Sunak said “we have invested almost £250 million in humanitarian support in Sudan over the past five years”, adding: “He does it always, but, actually, this country has a proud record of compassionately supporting those who need our assistance.

READ MORE: 'Out of touch' Sunak accused of protecting 'beloved' non-dom status

“Just over the last few years, we have welcomed almost half a million vulnerable people to our country, including many children.”

The SNP Westminster leader earlier asked the Prime Minister to outline a “safe and legal route” available to a child refugee seeking to flee Sudan to arrive in the UK.

🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.

Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.

This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.

👉 Click here to subscribe

He told the Commons: “Can I ask the Prime Minister to outline the safe and legal route available to a child refugee seeking to flee Sudan and come to the United Kingdom?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As outlined earlier, our priority in Sudan, first and foremost, was to evacuate our diplomats and their families, which I’m very pleased we were one of the first countries to be able to do.

“Since yesterday, we have been conducting a large-scale evacuation of British nationals.“We have some of the largest numbers of British nationals on the ground and rightly – and I am sure the whole House will agree with me – that it is reasonable, legal, and fair to prioritise those most vulnerable families, particularly those with elderly people in them, medical conditions, but also children.

“That’s what we are in the process of doing and I pay tribute to all those who are making it possible.”

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons: “The UK will continue to work to end the bloodshed in Sudan and support a democratic government.

“We have begun a large-scale evacuation of British nationals and I pay tribute to all those carrying out this complex operation.”