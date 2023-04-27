Summary

Recap as paint thrown on walls while Yousaf faces FMQs

FMQs
Humza Yousaf
National government
Politics
Edinburgh
By Ema Sabljak

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf will be taking questions from MSPs in Holyrood. After weeks of disruption by protesters, the SNP leader could see further demonstrations despite the Scottish Parliament introducing new security measures.

4 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos