The former finance secretary, who was narrowly defeated by Mr Yousaf in the party's bitter leadership contest, took to social media to dismiss a newspaper report that her supporters are drawing up "a shadow government" as part of plans to launch a coup against the FM.

"I’d usually ignore articles with ‘sources’ purporting to speak for me and about me, but the latest ‘coup’ piece tonight is ridiculous. I’m busy enough - contributing to policy debates, supporting the party and working in the constituency, where there are no shortage of fine coos," she wrote on Twitter posting a picture of a cow.

The article in the Sunday Times reported that Ms Forbes' supporters are secretly organising a “shadow government” as part of preparations to launch a coup against Humza Yousaf.

However, it noted that a move to oust Mr Yousaf was not imminent and may not happen until next year.

It reported that during the campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon Ms Forbes said it was “highly unlikely” she would run again to be SNP leader.

However, the paper claimed key allies have been holding behind-closed-doors talks with MSPs and MPs with a view to making a move to oust the new First Minister.

The SNP President Michael Russell earlier this month told The Herald that the party is in the midst of its biggest crisis for 50 years and he did not "think independence can be secured right now".

He spoke out following the arrest of Ms Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive, as part of a Police Scotland investigation into SNP finances.

Mr Murrell was later released without charge pending further investigation.

Police also searched Mr Murrell's and Ms Sturgeon's home near Glasgow, the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh and seized a campervan from outside the home of Mr Murrell's mother in Dunfermline.

Amid the turmoil and internal party strife Mr Yousaf, 37, has struggled to gain attention for his government's priorities.

The Sunday Times's report claims that his rivals’ strategy is based on the assumption that there will be a spring 2024 general election and that the SNP will lose many seats, mostly to the Labour Party but also to the Conservatives in rural areas.

It said that Ms Forbes's supporters believe there are three key “known” events that are likely to destabilise Mr Yousaf between now and the next general election. The first is the police investigation into the SNP’s finances, which has already seen the arrest of Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who quit as treasurer after being questioned, and could see Ms Sturgeon questioned. Mr Beattie was released without charge pending further investigation.

The second is a pending court battle with the UK Government over its veto of Holyrood Gender Recognition Reform Bill. Polling, carried out before the legal challenge was made, found that less than 20 per cent of voters would support such move.

The third is a potential by-election in Rutherglen & Hamilton West if Margaret Ferrier, the former SNP MP, is ousted over breaking Covid rules. Labour is confident about winning any contest — despite starting an internal war over selection.

The paper reported that there is also a feeling among Mr Yousaf’s allies that he is being underestimated.

A senior Scottish Government source said they had been impressed by how he had “rolled his sleeves up” and led by example since becoming First Minister. They said that he was imposing a more open and collegiate culture that is winning over officials and ministers.



