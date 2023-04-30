He is to chair a special summit on how to tackle the problem later this week, and has pledged there will be an “honest and frank discussion”.

It comes after Scottish Government figures published in March showed the number of Scots living in poverty had reached its highest for almost 20 years, with more than 1.1 million adults, children and pensioners affected.

Mr Yousaf, speaking ahead of the summit on Wednesday – which will bring together charities, campaigners, councils and academics, as well as some of those who have struggled for cash – said “tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is one of the Scottish Government’s three key priorities”.

He said he wants to hear “fresh ideas about what else we could be doing together” at the event.

Mr Yousaf declared: “Nothing should be off the table, and I am ready to lead an honest and frank discussion on Wednesday.”

He said that while Holyrood ministers only have “limited powers” and a “fixed budget”, they have already “taken a range of actions that are making a real difference”.

Mr Yousaf said almost £3 billion had been spent both this year and last year on policies aimed at tackling poverty and helping protect people during the current cost-of-living crisis.

He said initiatives introduced by the Scottish Government, including the Scottish Child Payment – which sees £25 per week per child given to low-income families – provide more help than is on offer south of the border.

But the First Minister added: “There is also much more to be done to reverse the impact of the UK Government’s policies of austerity and lack of concrete action on the cost-of-living crisis, which have contributed to rising poverty across the UK.

“I firmly believe that all of us across society want Scotland to be the best place to grow up and the best place to live.

“I am determined to harness that shared ambition so we leave no stone unturned in the drive to create a more equal and more socially just Scotland.”