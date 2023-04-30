First Minister Humza Yousaf has declared that “nothing should be off the table” when it comes to efforts to tackle poverty in Scotland.
He is to chair a special summit on how to tackle the problem later this week, and has pledged there will be an “honest and frank discussion”.
It comes after Scottish Government figures published in March showed the number of Scots living in poverty had reached its highest for almost 20 years, with more than 1.1 million adults, children and pensioners affected.
Mr Yousaf, speaking ahead of the summit on Wednesday – which will bring together charities, campaigners, councils and academics, as well as some of those who have struggled for cash – said “tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is one of the Scottish Government’s three key priorities”.
READ MORE: Yousaf's new tax band could lift 20,000 children out of poverty
He said he wants to hear “fresh ideas about what else we could be doing together” at the event.
Mr Yousaf declared: “Nothing should be off the table, and I am ready to lead an honest and frank discussion on Wednesday.”
He said that while Holyrood ministers only have “limited powers” and a “fixed budget”, they have already “taken a range of actions that are making a real difference”.
Mr Yousaf said almost £3 billion had been spent both this year and last year on policies aimed at tackling poverty and helping protect people during the current cost-of-living crisis.
He said initiatives introduced by the Scottish Government, including the Scottish Child Payment – which sees £25 per week per child given to low-income families – provide more help than is on offer south of the border.
READ MORE: 'Outrage': ScotGov-owned CalMac get £1.6m crew bill for ferries that never sailed
But the First Minister added: “There is also much more to be done to reverse the impact of the UK Government’s policies of austerity and lack of concrete action on the cost-of-living crisis, which have contributed to rising poverty across the UK.
“I firmly believe that all of us across society want Scotland to be the best place to grow up and the best place to live.
“I am determined to harness that shared ambition so we leave no stone unturned in the drive to create a more equal and more socially just Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel