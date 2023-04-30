The former SNP First Minister, who now leads the Alba Party, suggested Mr Yousaf should only have agreed for the historic object to be removed from Scotland if the UK Government consented to a second referendum on independence.

King Charles is to sit on his throne over the top of the stone at his coronation ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Abbey as his mother Queen Elizabeth did when she was crowned in 1953.

Writing in a newspaper today Mr Salmond noted that the stone was returned to Scotland in 1995 "by a Tory Government panicked by the rise of renewed national sentiment".

"And so it has been kept in Edinburgh Castle ever since, until last Thursday when it was ceremoniously taken back south to be used in the Charles 111 Coronation, with the new First Minister parading dutifully behind it like a pet poodle," he said in the Sunday Mail article.

"In truth Humza Yousaf missed a great opportunity. Scotland’s national rights are currently being denied by Westminster. The stone is a symbol of exactly that - Scotland’s national rights.

"Yousaf should have politely but firmly refused to send it back until Scotland’s entitlement to self-determination was recognised by London.

"Such a stand would have ensured world wide publicity and perhaps turned a corner in his brief, crisis ridden, First Ministership."

Mr Salmond also said that the new King has also missed his chance "to be King of Scots" and had a separate coronation ceremony in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

"He could have demonstrated a belief in Scotland having equal status as a country by insisting on a separate Scottish Coronation....Indeed the English Coronation itself is being greeted with growing indifference. Few people think that next Saturday’s full blown £100,000,000 extravaganza is justified when millions of the King’s subjects can’t heat their homes or put enough food on the table.

"In Scotland in particular the sound of silence is deafening. Most Scots now back an elected head of state for an independent country and many people, including myself, will find better things to do next weekend than watching the British establishment on parade."

The stone was used to inaugurate Scottish royalty for centuries, before being removed from the country by King Edward I in 1296. It was returned 700 years later.

Historic Environment Scotland, which looks after Edinburgh Castle and hundreds of other important sites and buildings north of the border, said last year the stone would be moved to London before returning north of the border after the coronation.

Mr Yousaf said last week he was fine about the stone leaving the country as long as it was returned.



