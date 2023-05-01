The New Town Theatre venue told promoters on Sunday night that, due to staff being unwilling to work at the event, it could not go ahead.

Ms Cherry has been a vocal opponent of the Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Act, in particular its provision to allow transgender people to self-identify.

The Edinburgh South West MP stated that she was being discriminated against for her belief "that sex is an immutable biological fact", and suggested the cancellation may be unlawful.

Roddy Dunlop KC, the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates took to Twitter to question the decision. “It’s plainly unlawful. Is the venue aware that they would be vulnerable to a discrimination claim?” he said.

The Stand has now released a statement of its own, stating that it would not be able to safely and legally host the event due to staff being unwilling to work at it.

The club will not compel employees to work on Ms Cherry's event.

Read More: MP's fringe show cancelled in trans row after comedy club staff 'raise issues'

A statement said: "Further to our previous policy statement on this matter (see below), following extensive discussions with our staff it has become clear that a number of The Stand’s key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel, are unwilling to work on this event.

"As we have previously stated, we will ensure that their views are respected. We will not compel our staff to work on this event and so have concluded that the event is unable to proceed on a properly staffed, safe and legally compliant basis.

"We advised the show producers, Fair Pley Productions, of this operational issue and they advised Joanna Cherry that it is no longer possible to host the event in our venue."