HUMZA Yousaf is being urged not to give a public pledge of allegiance to King Charles when he attends the coronation.
The First Minister declared himself a republican during the SNP leadership contest and said Scotland could replace the monarch with an elected head of state within five years of independence.
He is to attend the King's coronation this Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London where all those present - and watching on television around the UK - are being invited to state aloud their homage to the King.
The invitation by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been met with a backlash in Scotland where, according to leading pollster Sir John Curtice, support for the royal family is at an all time low.
Now the pro-independence party Alba, led by former First Minister Alex Salmond, are calling on Mr Yousaf not to join a "chorus of millions" of monarchists paying homage to Charles III.
"The First Minister should not have participated in the charade with the company of archers to enable the Stone to go to London and on Saturday he should not join in with the rest of Britain’s hangers on to joyfully pledge allegiance to Charles Windsor," said Alba general secretary Chris McEleny.
"The decision of out of touch cup-bearers at Lambeth Palace to ask people across the UK to take part in a national pledge of allegiance is quickly backfiring and is tantamount to asking the people of Scotland to join in with one big cry of Rule Britannia.
"The Royal Standard may be flying over Westminster Abbey on Saturday as people pledge allegiance to King Charles but a Lion Rampant will be roaring across Scotland telling the Westminster establishment that Scotland will rise now and be an independent nation again.
"Humza Yousaf should refuse to pay homage to King Charles on Saturday and instead stand up for Scotland’s right to self-determination.”
This "homage of the people" replaces the traditional "homage of peers" where hereditary peers swear allegiance to the new monarch.
Lambeth Palace said it was hoped the significant change to the historic service will result in a “great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King” from those watching on television, online or gathered in the open air at big screens.
The liturgy – the words and actions of the coronation service – has been revealed after it was chosen in consultation with the King, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the UK Government.
The Homage of the People was introduced to allow “a chorus of millions of voices” to be “enabled for the first time in history to participate in this solemn and joyful moment,” Lambeth Palace said.
The Archbishop will call upon “all persons of goodwill in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other realms and the territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.
The order of service will read: “All who so desire, in the abbey, and elsewhere, say together:
“All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”
It will be followed by the playing of a fanfare.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will then proclaim “God Save The King”, with all asked to respond: “God Save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live for ever.”
Over the weekend Alba criticised the First Minister's decision to hand over the Stone of Destiny for the coronation.
Mr Salmond said that Mr Yousaf missed an opportunity by handing over the historic object saying that “Scotland’s national rights are currently being denied by Westminster.
In an interview during the SNP leadership contest, Mr Yousaf' said his vision for his country would not include the monarchy - and he told The National that he believes moving towards an elected head of state should happen within five years of independence.
He said: "Let's also talk about things like monarchy. I don't know why we should be shy about that, I don't think we should be. I've been very clear, I'm a republican. That's never been anything I've hidden.
"But let's absolutely within the first five years consider whether or not we should move away from having a monarchy into an elected head of state."
The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.
