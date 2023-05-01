SHORT of Nicola Sturgeon being arrested over the SNP’s finances, the biggest political event of the week takes place on Thursday.
More than 8,000 seats in 230 councils are being contested across England on May 4.
It is the first electoral test for Rishi Sunak since he became Prime Minister in October, and the last big test of public opinion this side of the general election.
How the vote breaks down, and whether it confirms a romping Labour lead or a narrower one that gives hope to beleaguered Tories, will dominate the news cycle.
Well, at least until the Coronation.
The scale of Thursday’s ballot is why it is so fascinating. There were smaller elections across various tiers of local government in England in 2021 and 2022.
Labour’s vote share under Sir Keir Starmer improved – just – by 1 per cent in the first, and by 6% in the second.
That’s no use against a party which enjoyed a landslide victory at the last general election.
The Tories won 365 of the 650 seats in the Commons in 2019, a working majority of 80.
To turn that into even a wafer-thin Labour majority at next year’s general election will require truly historic numbers for Starmer.
He needs a bigger swing than the 10% achieved by Tony Blair in 1997.
Hence the intense interest in reading the runes of this week’s contest. Around 70% of voters in England have a chance to cast a ballot, with almost half of councillors up for re-election.
The Tories are defending 42% of the 8,057 seats, Labour 26%, the Liberal Democrats 15%, Independents a significant 10%, and the Greens less than 3%.
They don’t all start in the same place, however.
The Tories suffered a catastrophic 1,330-seat loss at the equivalent vote in 2019 as 50 councils slipped from their grasp.
It was the fag end of Theresa May’s administration, as she repeatedly tried and failed to get a Brexit deal through a rancorous parliament. It means Sunak’s party starts from a low point and is highly unlikely to lose anything close to that many seats again.
Labour also went backward in 2019, although it lost only 84 seats and five councils.
The big winners of the night were the Brexit-sceptic Liberal Democrats, who more than doubled their seat tally, but that means they will find gains harder to come by this week.
With voters scunnered by the chaos at Westminster, independents also more than doubled in number, a trend that could continue or unravel this time around.
As always, there is a lot of ‘expectation management’ in the air, also known as fibbing.
The Tories mutter darkly about polls suggesting they could lose 1,000 seats, which would be terrible for them. The fact they’re even mentioning the number tells you it’s a ruse.
They don’t expect to lose that many – though they are afraid of a low turnout among their supporters – and so a less severe drubbing will be touted as a triumph.
Labour, a dead cert to make gains, play the mirror-version of this game.
Starmer’s team are talking up a figure of 400 gains from the Tories, which would make Labour the largest party of local government in England.
Not shabby, but in truth...
