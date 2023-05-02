The plea from the Scottish Liberal Democrats came as the former President landed in Aberdeen at the start of his first visit to Scotland in five years.

As he disembarked from his private jet at Dyce, he told waiting media that it was “great to be home.”

READ MORE: MV Pentalina: Kevin Stewart says probe must look at safety award

The Scottish Government decided not to pursue an Unexplained Wealth Order in 2021, with Mr Yousaf, the then justice secretary, telling MSPs it would be an "abuse of power" for him to launch a McMafia probe into Trump's finances.

There have long been questions over how the tycoon purchased his golf clubs in Scotland.

Unlike almost every other project Mr Trump bankrolls, he did not take out large loans to finance the venture, instead spending more than $300 million in cash.

Neither of his clubs has turned a profit.

Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur urged Mr Yousaf to look into the financing behind Mr Trump's Scottish operations.

He said: "Donald Trump's previous visits have cost us millions in policing costs. They were the most expensive rounds of golf in history.

"The Scottish Government have refused to probe the finances involved in Donald Trump's purchase of the Turnberry golf course.

"The new First Minister should consider whether to revisit that decision."

Mr Yousaf is no fan of the Republican. Asked last week if he would meet Mr Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, the First Minister said: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”

🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.

Subscribe for a whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.

This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.

👉 Click here to subscribe

In 2021, the day after the deadly January 6 riots when Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol, Mr Yousaf said the Home Office should "give serious consideration to denying him entry."

He said the Home Secretary had the power to stop a person coming into the UK if their "presence is not conducive to the public good."

"Trump's default is to stir up racial tension and yesterday he incited a violent mob."

READ MORE: Decision to cancel Joanna Cherry Fringe show 'plainly unlawful'

The businessman's private jet landed just after 11.25 am, with Mr Trump disembarking around half an hour later.

He was met by two pipers, a red carpet, a 10-vehicle motorcade, and Sarah Malone, the Executive Vice President of Trump International, Scotland.

The controversial tycoon, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election, was in the North East to cut the ribbon on what he said would ultimately be "one of the great golf courses of the world."

The new course will be dedicated to his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who hailed from Lewis.

He said: “We are going to build a great golf course that aims to replicate the outstanding championship links we already have here and many believe to be the greatest golf course in the world.

“We will build a course that will be fit to host many great championships in the future along with our championship links. We’ve had a lot of pleasure in working on this land and there is no other land like it.

"We have incredible views by the sea and there are no other dunes like these in the world. It will be a great success.

He added: "My mother was an incredible woman who loved Scotland. She returned here every year and she loved The Queen. I got to know The Queen too during my visits here I love Scotland just as much.”

North East Green MSP, Maggie Chapman was unenthusiastic about Mr Trump's visit.

She said the ex-President had left "a trail of destruction and broken promises".

“Some people in Scotland were blinded by Trump’s promise to bring big business to Scotland. But like he does everywhere, he created a mess and broke his promises.

“This visit is a reminder of all the damage Trump has done. The Menie Estate is responsible for the destruction of the fragile dune ecosystem locally.

"His dangerous rhetoric has emboldened far-right demagogues, both here and abroad. His broken promises to communities in Aberdeenshire serve as a warning to us all.”

Mr Trump's visit comes as he faces a number of legal troubles back home.

Manhattan's District Attorney charged Mr Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Meanwhile, a prosecutor in the state of Georgia is investigating his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Mr Trump is also being probed over his actions in the 2020 election and his retention of highly classified documents after departing the White House in 2021.

This all comes as a special House of Representatives committee investigates his role in the January 6 assault.

He is also subject to a civil lawsuit, with New York Attorney General Letitia James seeing Mr Trump and the Trump Organization last September for fraud.

And last week, E Jean Carroll, a journalist and writer was in court after accusing Mr Trump of rape in the mid-1990s.

She claims he defamed her by denying it happened.