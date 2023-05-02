The former US president was escorted by police as he met staff at the resort on the west coast of Scotland at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Trump Turnberry staff lined the steps and waved hats which said “we make Turnberry great again” as they greeted him on his arrival.

Trump arrived in Scotland on Monday, landing at Aberdeen airport before travelling to his Menie Estate golf course near Aberdeen.

On Monday, Mr Trump attended a ceremony to break ground for a second course at the resort, to be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

She was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Western Isles before emigrating to the US.

Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his golf course at Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Ireland’s west coast.

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland comes as he faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump spent two days at his Turnberry course while in office in 2018, meeting Theresa May and the Queen during his stay.