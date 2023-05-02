The bosses of Scotland’s largest private polluter have left MSPs with “disappointment and surprise” after refusing to give Holyrood evidence on the transition to net zero.
Petrochemical giant Ineos, which has two plants at Grangemouth, has rejected calls to give evidence to a Scottish Parliament committee which is investigating cleaning up industries at Grangemouth.
Two years ago, The Herald on Sunday revealed that Ineos's billionaire boss, Jim Ratcliffe, had snubbed politicians investigating transforming Grangemouth into a carbon-neutral hub.
Now, Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee is undertaking an inquiry into a just transition to net zero for the Grangemouth area.
It is home to the major petrochemical operation, which includes oil, chemical and power plants, and emits about 3 million tonnes of CO2 per year.
Ineos has set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, including plans to develop a “world-scale, low-carbon” hydrogen manufacturing plant at the site.
But as the committee’s inquiry looks into how to support and incentivise the transition in the region, convener Claire Baker has written to Colin Pritchard, the firm’s sustainability director at Grangemouth.
The committee visited the site last month as part of its inquiry but wanted industry bosses to give formal evidence in the Scottish Parliament.
Ms Baker said a letter sent to the committee from Mr Prichard on April 21 said Ineos would not engage formally with the inquiry despite an “informative” visit to the Grangemouth site.
In a response, the Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP, said: “The committee discussed your letter this week and agreed I should write expressing our disappointment and surprise that Ineos is unwilling to engage formally, on the record, with our inquiry.
“The committee was keen to hear from Ineos, on the record, to highlight the ongoing work the company has undertaken around the transition, especially in relation to employee relations.
“It is regrettable that Ineos has turned down the committee’s invitation.”
Ms Baker added that the decision was a “missed opportunity” for the company, adding: “I anticipate the committee’s report will acknowledge that an informal visit took place but Ineos declined the committee’s invitation to provide formal evidence.”
