Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, the former first minister criticised Humza Yousaf for agreeing to let the historic sandstone block be used in the coronation.

The Alba leader has previously suggested the stone should only have been exchanged in return for Scotland being given the powers to hold a referendum on independence.

The ancient rock left the capital last week and was transported to Westminster Abbey to be used in Saturday’s ceremony.

Mr Yousaf was at the castle last Thursday for the service as the Arbroath relic made its way to England for the first time in 25 years.

“He looked a bit like a pet poodle” Mr Salmond said.

“I mean, poor Humza. I'm not sure if he thought he was meant to be smiling or look solemn. I don't think he knew if he was meant to be upset that the stone was leaving Scotland or pleased it was to take such an important part in the ceremony.

“But the opportunity was there to make a simple statement in defence of the country in the realm and I'm sure it would have commanded worldwide attention.”

He added: “You don’t command very much as first minister of Scotland but you do command the Scottish police force.

"You could have put a ring of policemen around Edinburgh Castle, have a standoff on the esplanade, and politely explain to the world that Scotland should not sacrifice its symbol of sovereignty until that sovereignty is at least recognised by Westminster.”

“I’d back the bobbies,” Mr Salmond said. “The Westminster government have a few options. I mean, if I were them, I wouldn't trust the Scottish regiments to go and get it back, they’d probably join the bobbies.

“It would be politically an important gesture to bring to worldwide attention the plight that Scotland is now in.

“As First Minister you don't have many political cards to play when you've got an obdurate Westminster Government saying you're not going to be able to exercise your democratic rights, so when you're presented with this amazing opportunity, then your duty, your absolute duty much greater than your duty to the monarch, your duty to the people is to use that and to try and use it in Scotland's benefit.”

Asked if he would be at the coronation, Mr Salmond he would instead be at the rally for independence in Glasgow.

He’ll be speaking alongside a number of independence supporting politicians including SNP leadership contenders, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

Mr Yousaf initially said he would attend the rally, but backed out after winning the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Salmond “I know I'm criticising Humza Yousuf for not seizing the opportunity that the symbolism of the stone of destiny is, I’m not particularly criticising him for going to the coronation.

“I don't think he should have said to people he was going to the independent march, that's where I'm going to be I'm going to be there and speaking on independence.

“But I can't understand the attraction of other key members of the SNP who got invitations to attend to attend a ceremony in London when they should be attending an independence march in Glasgow.”

Asked if he would be watching it, Mr Salmond said: “No, not unless they have a big screen in George Square and I doubt very much that's what will be on the big screen in George Square.“

Mr Salmond also said Mr Yousaf needed to “sort out the Scottish Government. Because the whole purpose of running Scotland efficiently, competently and well, was to give people confidence that if you can run the devolved parliament you could run an independent Scotland.

“That's the position we were in in 2014. We didn’t get to independence, but nobody questioned we could run the shop.”

Asked if he was talking to Ms Regan and Ms Forbes, the ex-SNP leader said: “Well, I'm talking to everybody apart from Humza Yousuf, who doesn't want to talk to me.”

Asked if there was a future in which he leads the independence movement again, Mr Salmond said that was “up to the independence movement.”

He added: “I think the most important priority of the independence movement is to get itself an autonomy free of political parties.

“And the most important thing for the political parties who believe in independence is to agree on a manifesto a joint manifesto.

“I would argue the correct move to make now is to make sure there's one independent candidate in each constituency at next year's general election that might concentrate a few minds at Westminster.

Asked if he would like to do it, Mr Salmond replied: “I spent all my life striving for independence, and I'll be available to serve in whichever capacity that people wish me to do so.”