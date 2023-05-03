In a statement this morning First Minister Humza Yousaf said the firm - AMS Accountants - will do the books for both the Westminster group and the wider party.

Sources earlier told the BBC they now believe they can meet a Commons deadline to submit audited books and receive public funds known as Short money.

Under parliamentary rules if the SNP’s Westminster Group cannot present an auditor’s certificate to the Commons by May 31 it could lose access to some £1.2m a year of public funds given to opposition parties.

The development would have been a severe blow to the work of the party in the Commons and could have led to redundancies among its Westminster staff.

The resignation of the previous auditors in September last year also led to a row over transparency in the party.

SNP leader Humza Yousaf said:



“I am pleased to confirm that we have secured the services of auditors to take forward our accounts.



“We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group.



“There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines.



“I am very grateful for the work of our new party treasurer Stuart McDonald in securing the auditors' services.



“I also wish to thank our previous auditors Johnston Carmichael for their professional work over many years.”



Commenting SNP treasurer Stuart McDonald MP said:



“This announcement represents a significant step forward of the party’s stewardship under the leadership of Humza Yousaf.



"I am pleased to be getting on with the role of National Treasurer at this important time for the SNP, and we will continue working hard and standing up for the people of Scotland.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf was not told the firm had quit until he was elected SNP leader at the end of March, while Stephen Flynn was not told until February 10 after being elected leader of the Westminster group on December 6.

A source told the broadcaster: “Humza Yousaf, Stephen Flynn and their teams have had to put in some shift to fix the situation they inherited but they’ve managed to turn things around in a matter of weeks and both the party and the Westminster group now have auditors in place.”

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael, which previously audited the party's accounts, stepped down in September last year.

Last week the First Minister said the party would find it challenging to find a new firm of accountants to do its books in time for the deadline.

Speaking to the BBC, the First Minister said he is “going to work towards meeting the deadline” but stressed: “It’ll be challenging. I won’t pretend otherwise.

“There is the ability to ask for an extension if required. We’re not in that space yet.”

He added that finding auditors was one of his “major priorities”.

His comments came after the party’s leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn, warned it could miss out on more than £1 million.

On Monday last week Mr Flynn said the party was doing “everything possible” to meet the deadline, but finding auditors was proving difficult.

He revealed he only became aware of the lack of auditors on February 10, despite becoming the group’s leader in December.

The development comes amid an ongoing police investigation into the SNP’s finances, which saw former chief executive Peter Murrell and treasurer Colin Beattie arrested earlier this month.

Both men were released without charge pending further investigation.

