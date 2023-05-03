Russia has accused Ukraine of an attempted assassination of president Vladimir Putin, claiming it shot down two drones at the Kremlin.
Residents of Moscow had reported hearing two explosions near to the fortified complex, which serves as the official residence of the president.
On Wednesday the Russian government stated that two drones had attempted to strike in the capital. It's not thought Mr Putin was in the building at the time.
State outlet RIA said: "Lasts night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin presidential residence with UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin.
Read More: Russian spy ship ‘gathered intelligence off Scottish coast for energy sabotage plans’
"As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using EW systems, the vehicles were put out of action. There were no victims and material damage as a result of their fall and scattering of fragments.
"The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade."
A Twitter user posted footage from what appears to be military news outlet Zvezda showing pale smoke rising from the citadel.
Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda also posted video footage purporting to be of the moment the drone hit.
Putin's* press-service:— Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 3, 2023
“Lasts night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin presidential residence with UAVs.
Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin.
As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using EW systems, the… pic.twitter.com/yZ0XzgxUNo
⚡️ Moment where drone hits Kremlin pic.twitter.com/rV21ui41HC— Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) May 3, 2023
The Kremlin added that Mr Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule, while it said Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit”.
Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment.
Victory Day commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, which surrendered to the Allies on May 9 (Russian time) 1945.
Around 27 million citizens of the USSR died in what is known as the Great Patriotic War, by far the most casualties of any nation in World War II.
Under Mr Putin's regime the day is marked by a military parade in Red Square, with the leader often using it to send messages of intent.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here