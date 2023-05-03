Residents of Moscow had reported hearing two explosions near to the fortified complex, which serves as the official residence of the president.

On Wednesday the Russian government stated that two drones had attempted to strike in the capital. It's not thought Mr Putin was in the building at the time.

State outlet RIA said: "Lasts night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin presidential residence with UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin.

"As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using EW systems, the vehicles were put out of action. There were no victims and material damage as a result of their fall and scattering of fragments.

"The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade."

A Twitter user posted footage from what appears to be military news outlet Zvezda showing pale smoke rising from the citadel.

Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda also posted video footage purporting to be of the moment the drone hit.

Putin's* press-service:



“Lasts night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin presidential residence with UAVs.



Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin.



As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using EW systems, the… pic.twitter.com/yZ0XzgxUNo — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 3, 2023

⚡️ Moment where drone hits Kremlin pic.twitter.com/rV21ui41HC — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) May 3, 2023

The Kremlin added that Mr Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule, while it said Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit”.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment.

Victory Day commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, which surrendered to the Allies on May 9 (Russian time) 1945.

Around 27 million citizens of the USSR died in what is known as the Great Patriotic War, by far the most casualties of any nation in World War II.

Under Mr Putin's regime the day is marked by a military parade in Red Square, with the leader often using it to send messages of intent.