HUMZA Yousaf has said he will look again at whether he can publish the secret findings of a bullying probe into one of the SNP’s most pungent internal critics.
The First Minister said he was “happy” to check if there was an absolute legal bar to releasing the outcome of an investigation into former cabinet secretary Fergus Ewing.
He said it was important to be “as transparent as we possibly can”.
Mr Yousaf was speaking the day after Mr Ewing made headlines by ripping up a copy of the Scottish Government’s marine conservation plans in the Holyrood chamber.
The former rural economy secretary called them a “notice of execution” for the communities which could be banned from fishing locally as a result.
READ MORE: Raging former SNP minister rips up HPMA plan in Holyrood chamber
While in cabinet, Mr Ewing was accused of bullying civil servants based in Edinburgh in late 2019, an accusation he “completely rejected” at the time.
In 2022, Nicola Sturgeon was urged to release the findings of the investigation by Holyrood's opposition parties, but refused.
The then FM cited "very considerable legal data protection issues", and said the information could only be released “if there is a lawful basis” to do so.
Mr Ewing also refused to speak about the finding, saying he was “bound by confidentiality”.
The Scottish Government later updated its bullying policy to ensure all future findings against ministers are made public, but the policy will not apply to past findings such as Mr Ewing’s case.
🗣️ Time is running out to save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer starting from £24.
Been meaning to subscribe? Don't wait, this offer is only available for a limited time.
👉 Click here to subscribe
In recent months, Mr Ewing, who backed Kate Forbes in the SNP leadership contest, has become a thorn in the side of the Scottish Government.
He has criticised former colleagues over the failure to dual the A9 and A96, the deposit return scheme, and Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
Asked today about the secret bullying findings about Mr Ewing, Mr Yousaf said: “My understanding of the reasons they weren’t released is because of some of the legals around that, but I’m happy to look again if that is the case.
“Of course, I’ve said it’s important we should be as transparent as we possibly can.
“But it’s important that we also respect the rights of the complainer as well as the person that’s being complained about.”
READ MORE: SNP councillors who complained about sex pest 'punished by party'
Asked about Mr Ewing ripping up the consultation document for HPMAs in parliament yesterday, Mr Yousaf said: "Fergus is entitled to do what he wants. He doesn't need me telling him how to perform in the Scottish Parliament. But we have said very clearly that when it comes to Highly Protected Marine Areas we’ll listen to the communities involved.
“We’ll ensure that we don’t impose upon any community that really vehemently opposes it, a Highly Protected Marine Area.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel