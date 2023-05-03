The former US president made the claims as he visited his golf resort Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire on the third day of his visit to Scotland.

He told the Scottish Sun: “Nicola Sturgeon has not been very nice to me.

“She never liked what we did for Scotland. My mother was Scottish. The people of Scotland are very proud of what I did for Scotland.

“I think she (Sturgeon) was anti-business. She is a negative force.”

Mr Trump said Ms Sturgeon “has been a very successful politician” but her resignation as first minister was a “good change for Scotland”.

He added: “She has hurt Scotland. She has hurt education and tourism. She should have embraced us.”

He said he believes “you should embrace people like my friend Sean Connery”, and claimed the late James Bond star was “very proud of me and what I did for Scotland”.

Questioned by the newspaper on Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf, Mr Trump said: “I don’t know the gentleman but I hear he is a good man.”

Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Monday (Image: PA)

Mr Trump played a round at the resort on Wednesday for the second day running.

His son Eric accompanied him as he took the wheel of a golf buggy.

Mr Trump is visiting his golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland this week as he faces legal trouble in the US.

Mr Trump arrived in Scotland on his private jet on Monday to cut a ribbon at a ceremony to break ground for a second course at his Menie Estate golf resort near Aberdeen. It will be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod. Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Ireland’s west coast later on Wednesday.

This is Mr Trump’s first trip to Scotland since leaving office.