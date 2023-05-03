The development comes some six months after the previous auditors Johnston Carmichael resigned and with a major deadline looming at the end of this month for the SNP's Westminster group to file its accounts to the Commons's Clerk.

Should it not do so in time, the party would stand to lose some £1.2 million in Short money, public funding given to opposition parties.

It would also be extremely bad for many of the SNP's staff at Westminster with the prospects of redundancies among the team of researchers and backroom aides.

After the eleventh hour update by party leader Humza Yousaf that a replacement team of auditors – ABS Accountants – had been recruited, the party's chief at Westminster Stephen Flynn said he was confident the May 31 deadline would now be met. The party as a whole also needs to submit its accounts to watchdogs at the Electoral Commission by July 7, with failure to do so potentially resulting in a fine.

📝 Sign up for our Unspun newsletter and enjoy exclusive opinion and analysis from some of Scotland's best political writers and commentators. Click here to sign up 👈

No wonder Mr Flynn seemed to have an extra spring in his step when he took to his feet in the Commons at Prime Minister's Questions today.

But behind the scenes, not surprisingly, a lingering bitter taste appears to remain in the party over the episode and the First Minister's troubles look set to continue.

“Humza Yousaf, Stephen Flynn and their teams have had to put in some shift to fix the situation they inherited but they’ve managed to turn things around in a matter of weeks and both the party and the Westminster group now have auditors in place," a source told the BBC.

News that accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael had quit as auditors only emerged after a police investigation into the SNP's finances ramped up last month.

Mr Yousaf was not told until after he won the SNP's leadership race on March 27 that the party's auditors had quit the previous autumn while Mr Flynn was not informed until February 10 – more than two months after he succeeded Ian Blackford as leader of the party's Commons group.

Nobody in the party's hierarchy at the time thought it appropriate to tell the two men or indeed Mr Yousaf's rivals, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, of the auditors's resignation and the difficulties the party was facing in replacing them.

Flagging up the issue would have let the various politicians standing for the leadership positions contest the internal elections and then take on their responsibilities with their eyes open.

It's not clear why nobody in charge at the time didn't see fit to tell those who would have to deal with the consequences of the auditors' exit.

For some in the SNP the lack of openness and transparency have all the hallmarks of the way the party was run under the watch of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive officer who resigned in March after inaccurate membership numbers were given to the press.

Mr Murrell was arrested last month in connection with the police investigation, while SNP MSP Colin Beattie was arrested two weeks later as part of the same inquiry Operation Branchform.

Ms Sturgeon's and Mr Murrell's home near Glasgow was searched by officers following the former CEO's arrest as was the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.

Both Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were later released by police without charge pending further inquiries.

But Operation Branchform still hangs over the SNP like a dark cloud.

Whatever happens in the investigation, whether charges are brought or not, or whether Ms Sturgeon is questioned or not, there is growing anger she left the party in crisis under her watch.

Could Mr Yousaf find himself a casualty of an anti-Sturgeon backlash inside the party?

With a general election on the cards for next year – possibly as early as the Spring – many wonder how long Mr Yousaf can...

...want to read the full article? Sign up for free to the Unspun newsletter and receive it directly to your inbox every weekday night at 7pm. Click here 👈