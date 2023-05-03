The survey for Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 27 per cent of voters would back Anas Sarwar’s party on the list at the next Scottish Parliament election, two points clear of the SNP on 25.

While Labour has gained three points in the last month, the SNP has dropped five.

The shock poll figures come after a tumultuous few weeks for Humza Yousaf’s party, with former chief executive Peter Murrell and treasurer Colin Beattie both arrested in connection with a Police Scotland probe into the party’s finances and funding.

The poll also shows the Tories in third place on the list at 19%, the Greens on 13%, the Lib Dems on 10%, while Alba are on 2%.

The SNP retain their lead on the constituency vote, though they have dropped two points to 36%. Labour is up four points at 32% while the Tories remain static on 18%.

Redfield & Wilton’s survey also shows that support for independence has dropped in the last month, with 52% of voters now saying they would vote No, compared to 42% who will back Yes.

Asked how they would vote at the next Westminster election, the 1,000 Scots polled by the firm put the SNP on 35%, just three points above Labour. The Tories were a distant third on 18%, while the Lib Dems were on 9%.

Redfield and Wilton said Labour were the most favourably viewed party in Scotland, holding a net favourability rating of +12% (+1).

The SNP has lost seven points in net favourability from their previous poll and now hold a net negative rating of -4%.

An outright majority of voters, 58%, have an unfavourable view of the Conservative Party.

When asked who would be a better Prime Minister between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, 41% of voters say the Labour leader, while 27% say the Prime Minister. Just under a third of voters, 32%, say they don’t know.

Mr Yousaf’s latest net approval rating is -17%, down ten points from last month.

Around 22% of voters approve of his job performance, while 39% disapprove. That disapproval figure is up nine points. Around 30% say they neither approve nor disapprove.

Among other party leaders in the Scottish parliament the Conservatives leader, Douglas Ross, holds a net approval rating of -21%, down one point from last month’s poll.

The Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, sees a seven-point decrease in his approval rating, though he is the only party chief with a positive approval rating, standing at +3%.

However, Scottish voters believe Humza Yousaf would be a better First Minister for Scotland than either Douglas Ross (who he leads 37% to 25%) or Anas Sarwar (who he leads 31% to 29%).

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie welcomed the new poll. She said: “What this poll shows is that the political tide has turned in Scotland – with Scottish Labour on the rise.

“With the SNP imploding under the pressure of internal fighting and sleaze, it is little surprise that the Scottish people are looking to Scottish Labour to boot out the SNP and the Tories and deliver the change Scotland needs.

“At the next election, the choice will be clear – more division and decline with the SNP and Tories or a fresh start with Scottish Labour.

“Only Labour can kick the Tories out of Downing St, tackle the cost-of-living crisis and deliver the change we need.

“It’s time for a fresh start and a clean slate for Scotland with Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour.”