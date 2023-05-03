The First Minister said he hoped there would be a compromise that allowed the SNP MP to appear at the Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh.

Ms Cherry KC was due to speak at an “In Conversation With Joanna Cherry” event in August, but backlash by the venue’s staff led to it being cancelled.

The Stand, which is ultimately owned by her SNP MP Tommy Sheppard, said key staff, including management and box office personnel, were “unwilling to work on this event”.

Ms Cherry’s supporters say she is being discriminated against because of her views on women’s rights and opposition to the Scottish Government’s gender reforms.

The Edinburgh South West MP, a lesbian who vehemently denies being transphobic, has been supported by author JK Rowling, who called her treatment “modern McCarthyism”.

SNP culture secretary Angus Robertson, who won a bitter fight against Mr Cherry to secure a Holyrood candidacy in 2020, yesterday refused to comment on the row.

He claimed he didn’t want to get embroiled in a live legal dispute, given social media speculation that Ms Cherry might take action against the Stand for cancelling her.

Ms Cherry tweeted today that there was no live legal action and “therefore nothing except perhaps cowardice to prevent any politician from commenting on what has occurred”.

Asked later about Ms Cherry, the First Minister engaged directly with the question, unlike Mr Robertson.

He told reporters: “I’ve not spoken to Joanna, but I really do hope Joanna’s show can go ahead.

“I hope there’s a way that there will be a compromise found in terms of Joanna’s show going ahead.

“I have a difference on a number of issues [with her], including for example the GRR [Gender RecognitionReform] Bill that was passed by the Scottish Parliament, but I do think it’s important that those views are heard.

“I think you would fairly accept though that as First Minister I’m not in the habit of telling comedy clubs and other venues what shows they must and must not put on, particularly when it’s one of my own MPs that are involved.

“So I hope there’s a compromise situation that allows Joanna’s show to go ahead.”

Mr Yousaf also defended freedom of speech in a related row involving Edinburgh University at FMQs last week after a film screening was cancelled amid gender-related protests.

The First Minister said universities must be a place of debate however “robust” it may be.

The documentary Adult Human Female, which explores the fault lines in the gender debate was due to have been shown last Wednesday, after a December screening was axed.

However, protesters prompted a second cancellation on safety grounds.

Independent filmmakers Deirdre O'Neill and Mike Wayne say the film is an "explainer about the issues, how far things have already changed for the worse for women and how difficult it has been to be heard, to be listened to".

Critics have accused it of being transphobic by denying that trans women have equality with biological women, and claim it puts forward unevidenced arguments.

Ms Yousaf said last week: “Now it is of course a matter for Edinburgh University. I won’t look to intervene in that sense.But I think I’ve made it perfectly clear in relation to my stance on freedom of speech, particularly within universities.

“I see that as no conflict with the other stance that I’m very proud of, which is supporting trans rights. That is something that I am unequivocal about.

“But we should ensure that our universities are a place - our universities and society more generally - are a place where we can have that even robust exchange of ideas.”

MSPs passed the GRR Bill in December, but it was blocked by the UK Government, who argue it will have a negative impact on UK-wide equality law.

The Scottish Government is now challenging that decision at Scotland’s highest court.