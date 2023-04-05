Live

FMQs live updates as Humza Yousaf takes on MSPs in Holyrood

FMQs
Humza Yousaf
National government
Politics
Edinburgh
By David Bol

  • First Minister Humza Yousaf will once again face questions from MSPs in Holyrood today.
  • He is expected to be questioned about actions in tackling youth violence, an anti-poverty summit which took place yesterday, as well as SNP affairs.
  • Last week, climate protest group This Is Rigged showed they are dedicated to disrupting the session after paint was thrown on the walls of the Scottish Parliament. Could they return today?

1 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos